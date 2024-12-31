3 free agent quarterbacks 49ers can target if they let Brock Purdy walk
The questions about what happens next with Brock Purdy in the San Francisco 49ers only seem to add more layers with each passing week in a dismal season for the organization. This team was in the Super Bowl just a year ago but, after a Week 17 loss on Monday Night Football to the Lions, they are 6-10 and staring down a relatively uncertain future with their quarterback.
San Francisco's biggest luxury since unlocking the former Mr. Irrelevant has been the quarterback's contract. The four-year, $3.737 million deal that he signed as the last pick of the 2022 draft has given the 49ers ample flexibility to make aggressive moves like trading for and extending Christian McCaffrey, extending Brandon Aiyuk, paying Nick Bosa and so on. But that time is coming to an end.
Purdy will enter the final year of his rookie contract in 2025 and all reports have indicated he's looking for a top-of-market extension. While the 49ers have expressed outwardly that they want to move forward with Purdy, many fans and analysts have pointed out that the young quarterback still has his limitations. And now, we can throw injury concerns into that mix.
After suffering an elbow injury that required an internal brace procedure going into the 2024 season, Purdy again suffered an injury to the elbow in the loss to the Lions, putting him on the sideline at the end of the game. While we don't know the extent of it, it's certainly another reason to be concerned, especially as the vibes are heading south in the Bay Area this season. And that could lead to exploring alternative options to paying Purdy.
Perhaps the 49ers wait this out and even look to the draft for a Purdy replacement. But if they wanted to search in free agency, there's a chance that San Francisco could strike gold with a high-risk, high-reward option available on the open market.
3. Justin Fields is the ultimate wild-card option for San Francisco
Justin Fields is easily the most fascinating offseason quarterback commodity and consideration, for the 49ers and otherwise. The former Bears first-round pick was traded to Pittsburgh this offseason to battle with Russell Wilson but was the QB1 for the Steelers when the more veteran newcomer missed the beginning of the season with an injury.
Starting the first six games of the season, Fields led the Steelers to a 4-2 start before they ultimately benched him for Wilson, who they'd long maintained was their best starting option. But Fields has been far better this season than he was in any of his first three NFL seasons with Chicago. In six starts and 10 appearances, he's completed 65.8 percent of his passes for 1,106 yards, five touchdowns and only one interception while also rushing for 289 yards and five touchdowns.
Fields is still a work in progress but the upside with his arm and athleticism remain. His unfinished nature, however, would be of benefit to the 49ers if they explore free agency options. The cost of signing him likely won't be exorbitant and could help the franchise retain some financial flexibility while also potentially offering more upside than Purdy, which they would have to believe to explore free agency options.
2. Could Kyle Shanahan finally realize his Kirk Cousins dream?
Once upon a time, Kyle Shanahan was in love with Kirk Cousins. Remember when the 49ers drafted Solomon Thomas and ultimately acquired Jimmy Garoppolo in Shanahan's first season at the helm in San Francisco? Well, he reportedly tried to trade the No. 3 pick used to draft Thomas for Cousins. The two worked together in Washington and he deemed the veteran signal-caller as a potentially ideal fit to run his offense.
Now as we eye the 2025 offseason, Cousins is obviously a much different proposition than he was then. He was benched by the Falcons before the end of his first season and rightfully so. Now it appears that Atlanta will either cut him or try to trade him this offseason. But if it's the former and he's released while the Falcons eat the money on his contract, San Francisco and Shanahan would have to at least consider the possibility.
One thing we learned from Aaron Rodgers, who had come on stronger at the end of the season with the Jets until a Week 17 dud, is that older quarterbacks recovering from Achilles injuries may need more time to get back to speed. Cousins could fit into that mold and, in the same light, could experience some sort of resurgence when he'll be way more than a year removed from the injury.
More importantly, if he's released by Atlanta, the 49ers could approach him with a Russell Wilson-like deal for the Steelers this season, near the league minimum and of no prohibitive cost to San Francisco. Given Shanahan's affiinty for the player, it can't be ruled out.
1. Somehow, a Sam Darnold reunion might be better for the 49ers
The most expensive free agent option that the 49ers would have to allow to cross their minds would be Sam Darnold. Obviously, Shanahan and the front office are familiar with the veteran signal-caller and former No. 2 overall pick after spending the 2023 season in San Francisco as Purdy's backup. He made one start in that season before hitting free agency again and landing with Minnesota.
Darnold's year with the Vikings was unforeseen by most but has been undeniable at this point. Minnesota is heading into the final week of the regular season at 14-2 and with a chance at securing the NFC's No. 1 seed. Darnold has been a massive reason as to why, completing a career-high 68.1% of his throws for 4,153 yards, 35 touchdowns and 12 interceptions on the year. Kevin O'Connell has unlocked the talent that the former top draft pick displayed while at USC.
As such, Darnold figures to be arguably the most coveted free agent in the NFL this offseason at the position. He'll get a payday north of $35 or even $40 million in AAV, which might be out of the Niners' price range. At the same time, however, putting him in the hands of another offensive guru in Shanahan could keep this career resurgence rolling.
Unfortunately, there's a chance the 49ers and any other suitor don't even get a look at Darnold as the Vikings could franchise tag and retain the veteran quarterback. Even still, it's a consideration that the 49ers have to take under advisement because, based on this season, the upside with Darnold may have shocking surpassed what it is in San Francisco with Purdy.