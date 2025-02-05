49ers attempts to recruit Myles Garrett won’t work thanks to ghost of Trey Lance
If you hopped in your motor vehicle in Cleveland, and drove cross-country, your journey to San Francisco, would cover 2,456 miles (give or take a rest stop or two).
That appears to be the difference between desire and feasibility of the San Francisco 49ers swinging a deal for disgruntled Browns’ edge-rusher Myles Garrett.
It is probably not for a lack of wanting. Kyle Shanahan's club plummeted to 6-11 and the divisional basment this season, this after owning the NFC’s top seed and reaching Super Bowl LVIII. One of the culprits was a defense that didn’t answer the bell for numerous reasons. A season after allowing 298 points and just 30 offensive touchdowns, those numbers vaulted to 436 points (29th in the NFL) and 49 offensive TDs.
No longer employed by the New York Jets, the team has brought back Robert Saleh to be their defensive coordinator once again.
49ers’ defense took its lumps in 2024
At least one San Francisco 49ers' defenders is trying to bring the prolific sack artist to the Bay Area.
Imagine pairing Garrett, a six-time Pro Bowler and four-time All-Pro with 102.5 sacks in 117 regular-season games with 49ers’ defensive end Nick Bosa? The five-time Pro Bowler and 2022 All-Pro has racked up 62.5 quarterback traps in 82 regular-season outings. Garrett (20) and Bosa (11) have combined for 31 forced fumbles. The former was the 2023 NFL Defensive Player of the Year, one year after Bosa earned those honors.
The problem is that general manager John Lynch and the team is in many ways still dealing with the fallout from a move the team made back in April of 2021.
Eric Branch of the San Francisco Chronicle reasons it this way.
“Yes, Shanahan and Lynch eased the sting of that move for (Trey) Lance by finding (Brock) Purdy in the seventh round in 2022. But the trade up to select Lance at No. 3 overall, which also included parting with a third-round pick, had roster-wide consequences that showed up in this season’s 6-11 disaster. The 49ers’ diminished depth was a reason they couldn’t insulate themselves from injuries to key players and the deterioration of the bottom of the roster showed up on special teams, units whose poor performance led to the firing of coordinator Brian Schneider…”
Heed the words of Lynch (via Branch). “The lifeblood of your organization needs to be strong drafts because it gives you young players that you have under contract. I think we’re really excited about this (2024) rookie class and that movement. We’ve got to continue to add to it.”
Which would not be the case if they give up plenty for Garrett. Still, never say never in today’s NFL.