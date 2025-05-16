49ers veteran could follow Leonard Floyd to new team

I am not ruling it out entirely, but a lot would have to happen for former San Francisco 49ers linebacker De'Vondre Campbell to follow his former teammate Leonard Floyd to Flowery Branch. The former Georgia star signed a one-year deal with his home state's Atlanta Falcons in the early part of NFL free agency. Atlanta always needs a pass rush. Floyd wanted to play for Raheem Morris again.

Campbell spent the first four years of his NFL career with the Falcons. He was a fourth-round pick by the Dirty Birds out of Minnesota in the 2016 NFL Draft. Shockingly, he was not given a second contract by the team. Campbell went on to have his best season with the Green Bay Packers shortly thereafter. Now nine years into his NFL career, who is going to give him a shot at reaching a 10th?

This is because Campbell's one year with the 49ers went up in flames. He reunited with one of his former Falcons coaches in Kyle Shanahan, but refused to enter a game in Week 15. Campbell cited that he has made so much money already and that he does not have to work anymore. While he may be right, Atlanta would present a real opportunity for him to get to year 10, which is always a big deal.

Even if the Falcons are not swimming in cap space, they can probably afford him at a discounted rate.

Atlanta Falcons may be De'Vondre Campbell's last best option for year 10

Why come back to Atlanta? Well, the Falcons stupidly let him walk. That may have something to do with their former general manager Thomas Dimitroff being so far in his own head at that point. Regardless, a few familiar faces are still in Flowery Branch. Morris is now the Falcons head coach. Campbell's former position coach Jeff Ulbrich is now coordinating the defense. Do they have a spot?

Atlanta made it a point to get better in a hurry on defense in the 2025 NFL Draft. Their first four picks of five were made on that side of the ball. While Jalon Walker and James Pearce Jr. play at the same level of the defense as Campbell, they are more edge guys, whereas Campbell is a prototypical linebacker. Atlanta may not need him just yet, but the front-seven is the weaker part of their defense.

Look. I am not entirely sure if Atlanta wants to get back into business with Campbell, but the Falcons are an ascending team that needs help on defense at the position group he plays. Floyd willingly came here to play for his hometown team and for Morris. Zac Robinson's offense is about to really take off, but the barometer for how this season goes in Atlanta will be contingent on its defense.

Campbell may not have a lot of options to get to year 10, but the Falcons can be a potential fit for him.