49ers vs Bills inactives: Week 13 injury report for snowy Sunday Night Football
By Lior Lampert
The San Francisco 49ers will fight for their playoff lives against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday Night Football in a flurry of snow.
Meanwhile, the Bills are jostling for the No. 1 seed in the AFC, hoping to secure home-field advantage and a bye into the Divisional Round. But Buffalo is no stranger to playing through the elements, which bodes well for their prospects versus the 49ers.
A blizzard has hit Orchard Park, and the weather forecast suggests it's not slowing down anytime soon. The stadium is accumulating snow rapidly and beginning to look like a winter wonderland, which should make for an exciting watch (on television, that is).
Given the conditions and what's at stake for both sides, the stage is set for a thrilling interconference primetime clash. However, the Niners and Bills enter the contest shorthanded, specifically San Francisco.
49ers inactives: Week 13 injury report for snowy Sunday Night Football
Player
Position
Injury
Status
Aaron Banks
OL
Concussion
OUT
Nick Bosa
DL
Hip, Oblique
OUT
Jordan Elliot
DL
Concussion
OUT
Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles
LB
Knee
Questionable
Deommodore Lenoir
CB
Knee
OUT
Christian McCaffrey
RB
Not Injury Related, Rest
Unspecified
Trent Williams
T
Ankle
OUT
Kevin Givens
DL
Groin
Questionable
Renardo Green
CB
Neck
Questionable
Dre Greenlaw
LB
Achilles
OUT
Brock Purdy
QB
Right Shoulder
Questionable
Chris Conley
WR
Knee
Questionable
As you can see, the 49ers boast a rather extensive injury report heading into SNF. They will be without arguably their most important offensive and defensive players, respectively -- superstar edge rusher Nick Bosa and generational left tackle Trent Williams.
Bosa and Williams have already been ruled out due to their ailments. Moreover, standout cornerback Deommodore Lenoir is also inactive after exiting the team's Week 12 loss to the Green Bay Packers with a knee issue.
Despite being labeled with an "unspecified" tag, all-world running back Christian McCaffrey's status for Week 13 doesn't legitimately seem to be in doubt. He was held out of practice on Wednesday before being listed as a full participant on Thursday, putting him on track to suit up.
After sitting out San Fran's latest defeat at the hands of the Packers, quarterback Brock Purdy is questionable for this must-win showdown with the Bills. Nonetheless, ESPN's Adam Schefter indicated he didn't experience any setbacks in practice, meaning he should play.
Bills inactives: Week 13 injury report for snowy Sunday Night Football
Player
Position
Injury
Status
Keon Coleman
WR
Wrist
Questionable
Dalton Kincaid
TE
Knee
OUT
Matt Milano
OLB
Biceps
Questionable
DeWayne Carter
DT
Wrist
OUT
Tylan Grable
OT
Groin
OUT
Buffalo's catalog of hurt players is much shorter than the Niners', though it features a few critical contributors.
Starting tight end Dalton Kincaid will be sidelined because of the knee he suffered in Week 10. Subsequently, he's been out after going down and hasn't made much progress in his recovery, given the lack of practice reps since.
First-round rookie wide receiver Keon Coleman has missed Buffalo's past two contests due to a wrist malady. But after logging three straight limited practices, he's got a chance to return for the meeting with the 49ers.
One-time All-Pro linebacker Matt Milano has been activated from injured reserve and is set to make his 2024 season debut. The star defender has been out since Oct. 8, 2023, due to a torn biceps he endured in training camp. So, the Bills Mafia will greet him with a warm welcome upon the long-awaited comeback.