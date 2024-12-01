Bills vs. 49ers Week 13 weather forecast is disastrous for 49ers playoff hopes
By Mark Powell
The Buffalo Bills face off against the San Francisco 49ers in Orchard Park on Sunday night. San Francisco desperately needs to start racking up wins if they want to make the NFC Postseason. While their division remains wide open, the 49ers are in last place thanks to current tiebreakers.
The good news for San Francisco is that they will get quarterback Brock Purdy back this weekend. Purdy missed last Sunday's game against the Green Bay Packers, and it showed, as San Francisco lost 38-10 at Lambeau.
Sunday night won't be much easier for the 49ers, even with a healthy Purdy. The cross-country flight typically trips west coast teams up, though playing at night should help the 49ers players and coaches adjust to the time change. The biggest looming issue for the 49ers is the weather, which favors the Bills by a wide margin.
Bills vs 49ers weather forecast favors Buffalo by a wide margin
As of just a few days ago, there was expected to be several feet of snow on the ground by game time. It would appear mother nature came through on that promise, based on this post by the Bills social media team on Saturday night.
Thankfully, the game wasn't played on Saturday night, and the field staff had plenty of time to make the stadium playable. As of Friday, the forecast called for several feet of snow and even blustering snow showers during the game itself. As much as NFL teams prepare for the elements, it's tough for the 49ers players to adjust to a blizzard prior to playing in one. Don't get me wrong, I'm aware San Francisco is in northern California, rather than sunny Los Angeles – but it's not Buffalo.
The hourly forecast currently calls for heavy snow showers starting just an hour after kickoff, and concluding around midnight. It's not as intimidating as the lake effect snow the Browns and Steelers had to deal with just a few weeks back, but the Bills should be familiar with the elements.
The 49ers...not so much.