5 Daniel Jones suitors if Giants decide to pull the plug after this season
By Austen Bundy
New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones is off to the second-hottest start of his career, tossing 1,138 yards and six touchdowns over five games.His passing total to date is better than his 2022, 2020 and 2019 seasons at the same benchmark, leaving New York general manager Joe Schoen in a precarious position this offseason if Jones keeps this level of effort up.
But if Jones drops off or levels out over the next 12 games (which is more likely than not), Schoen may have the opportunity to decline the team's option on their quarterback's mammoth of a contract. From there, that would open the door for the team to draft a quarterback next April, much like they were aiming to do earlier this year.
Jones would have a pretty significant market if he doesn't fully implode the rest of this season. The following teams would probably at least have a conversation about the 27-year-old if the circumstances fit. Of course, some will also be considering drafting rookie passers in 2025.
Who could potentially sign Daniel Jones if he leaves New York?
5. Tennessee Titans
Let's face it, the Will Levis experiment is going horribly for the Titans. Mason Rudolph is the only other passer on the depth chart as of this writing and he may only start against Indianapolis because Levis suffered a shoulder injury in Week 5.
Levis has two more years left on his rookie contract, so it's unlikely Tennessee will be quick to dump him from the roster completely - especially with his services (albeit poor) coming so cheap. Tennessee would be remiss not to explore Jones as an option in 2025 - at the very least to give Levis a breather and time to develop behind the scenes.
4. Las Vegas Raiders
Head coach Antonio Pierce announced Wednesday the team would start Aidan O'Connell over season-starter Gardner Minshew under center on Sunday against Pittsburgh. So, clearly Las Vegas is regretting missing out on a top rookie option in the 2024 Draft. The Raiders will either be looking to find it's franchise quarterback next April and/or sign a stable veteran.
Jones could be stable enough for Las Vegas, even if he's a one-year bridge for whichever rookie they end up drafting. Depending on how the rest of the year pans out, Jones appears to have settled down on his turnover problems from previous years. With proper weapons (even if receiver Davante Adams is gone) he would be a formidable starter, even in a transition project.
3. Miami Dolphins
It's unclear if quarterback Tua Tagovailoa will return this season after suffering a nasty concussion in Week 2. The fifth-year starter has said he wants to continue playing football, but with his concussion history, his future career is in jeopardy.
In the extremely unfortunate scenario Tagovailoa has to step away from football (a-la Andrew Luck), The Dolphins' thin quarterback room in his absence this year proves it needs reinforcements. The 2025 Draft is certainly an option but so would Jones. Star wideout Tyreek Hill hasn't expressed a desire to leave Coral Gables (yet) and we've already seen what Jones can do with Malik Nabers as a No. 1 option. It's better than the quarterback room they have currently with Tagovailoa sidelined.
2. New Orleans Saints
With starter Derek Carr set to miss time with a torn oblique, rookie Spencer Rattler will get a shot to prove he really was the steal of the 2024 Draft. If he fails, then New Orleans might be in a tough spot moving forward. The team can get out of Carr's contract after this season if it wants to move on from the 33-year-old.
It would make sense for the Saints to exchange an older veteran for a younger one, especially since Jones has shown he can rebound from a devastating injury. He wouldn't be a permanent solution but he could offer a bridge year or two for Rattler to fully develop if things don't work out in the few opportunities he'll get this season.
1. Carolina Panthers
Season-starter Bryce Young has been disappointing to say the least after a little more than a season with the Panthers. He could still be the future but after seeing backup Andy Dalton ball out over the last three weeks, Young could be easy trade bait for any of the passer-needy teams mentioned here.
Dalton will turn 37 this year and his contract expires after this season. Bringing him back for another year could be risky regardless of how well he does this season. Jones would offer a veteran presence (albeit a decade less experienced) and could be a solid bridge for Young if he isn't traded. Carolina's first-round selection next year is far too valuable to waste on another hopeful swing at quarterback.