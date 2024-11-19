5 dream Brian Daboll replacements New York Giants can bring in for a new quarterback
By John Buhler
This never had to be this hard, but the New York Giants tend to make it that way. The Giants somehow found a way to screw up the best head-coaching candidate over the course of two cycles in Brian Daboll. He brought with him Joe Schoen from Buffalo to be his right-hand man, a pair that seemed to check every box. And yet, three years later, utter infatuation with Daniel Jones seems likely to cost them both of their jobs.
Yet for whatever reason, NFL people still hold the Giants organization in high regard. Outside of two largely fluky Super Bowls fallen into ass-backwards by Eli Manning, when has this team been consistently good? Not since Little Giants came out. I am too young to remember the Bill Parcells glory days because I was a toddler at that point, hanging out with my Phil Simms doppelgänger dad.
Half of my family roots for this team, but the Mara-Tisch ownership has me fully entrenched on being an Atlanta Falcons fan. That team has done a number on me, but I am still happy with my choice of team for the time being. One way that could turn the tide for New York is hiring the right head coach, one who will be empowered to actually draft a quarterback who does not suck.
Let's start with a guy analytics people love, but I question if he is ready for a major market franchise.
5. Houston Texans offensive coordinator Bobby Slowik
I don't really know why, but I am just not that impressed with the coordinator pool of coaching candidates this year. It feels like a bad year to be in need of a new head coach. If I were calling the shots, I would prefer one who has prior head-coaching experience, preferably in the NFL. However, the right offensive mind could help the Giants finally get out of their quagmire.
Houston Texans offensive coordinator Bobby Slowik is probably a candidate worth monitoring across the league. He has done a great job working with C.J. Stroud over the last two years. Slowik does come from the highly coveted Sean McVay/Kyle Shanahan coaching tree. As long as he has a keen eye for identifying and developing offensive talent, I could get behind this, but he is only a fringe candidate.
There is a chance Slowik goes skyrocketing up my coaching candidate board, but it may take a bit.
4. Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson
For me to only have Ben Johnson here says everything you need to know about the coordinator pool. He is probably the best the NFL has to offer right now, at least among would-be, first-time head coaches. The Detroit Lions are and have been my pick to win the Super Bowl, due in large part to the fun and exciting offense he runs for Dan Campbell. I do have some concerns, though.
I get why he returned to Detroit after last season. It did not end how the Lions wanted it to in the NFC Championship Game. He may not have liked any of the jobs that opened up. My biggest concern is that he supposedly wanted to go to the Chicago Bears, of all organizations. This is a franchise where great offensive minds and players go to die. The Giants are better, but not considerably above them.
Johnson could make it work in Detroit, but I remain skeptical he is going to pick the right quarterback.
3. Baltimore Ravens offensive coordinator Todd Monken
University of Georgia bias aside, Todd Monken might be my favorite offensive coordinator to potentially get a job in this cycle. While he only led Southern Miss for three years over a decade ago, Monken was the straw that stirred the drink for Georgia offensively during their two national championship runs. He did fantastic work before arriving in Athens when he was with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Given that the Baltimore Ravens will once again be a playoff contender, I would venture to guess that Monken will end up getting one of the seven or eight jobs that open up. He may not be anyone's first choice for various reasons, but I would bet on him being able to identify and develop the right quarterback for whatever team he takes over. (No, it does not have to be Carson Beck for New York ...)
I think if the Giants hired Monken and New York drafted Jalen Milroe, that might solve everything.
2. Former Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel
The best head-coaching candidate out there currently works for the Cleveland Browns as an analyst on Kevin Stefanski's staff. That would be former Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel. For my money, he is the only head-coaching candidate that I can definitively say could work anywhere. I feel very strongly that Stefanski would be a close second, but Vrabel is a game-changer.
Tennessee firing him is arguably one of the dumbest things I have seen an NFL organization do in my decade-long career covering the league. He was the best thing to happen to them since Steve McNair, (alongside Derrick Henry, of course). Vrabel has the perfect blue-collar ethos to work in New York. He is an elite in-game strategist and regularly empowers great offensive personnel around him.
Vrabel is the only coaching candidate I know would win in New York, but he will have other suitors.
1. Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski
You know what? This is the guy I want coaching the Giants next season. Give me Kevin Stefanski as soon as the color-me-stupid Cleveland Browns decide to fire him. I would expect it will come after Jimmy Haslam's beloved 10-2 Tennessee Volunteers fail to make the College Football Playoff. Stefanski will draft the right quarterback to lead the Giants back to being a team that is worth a damn.
I don't know if you would have to fire Schoen, but maybe Stefanski can bring GM Andrew Berry with him. The Giants and the Browns have a lot more in common than you would think. The pass rush is probably the best thing they have going for them. Ownership is continually screwy. More importantly, they are passionate fan bases that just want to see their team raise a Lombardi Trophy. Stefanski can do that.
Whoever hires Stefanski after the Browns inevitably fire him are going to be so, so much better off.