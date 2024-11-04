You'll Never Walk Alone: 5 greatest players in Liverpool history
Liverpool Football Club are one of England’s most successful and storied clubs, with 132 years of history to their name. They have the most English top-flight wins of any club in the country and are second only to fellow juggernauts Manchester United in terms of league titles won, with 19. Their six Champions League, or European Cup, wins is also a record for any English side, eclipsed continentally only by Real Madrid and AC Milan, while their three Europa League, or UEFA Cup, triumphs is also an English record.
The Reds have enjoyed long stretches of success, with the resultant down periods often being short before bouncing back to competing for the top honors. In all of this, the club have had some truly exceptional talents turn out for them, such is the need for a team that hopes to constantly be near the pinnacle of soccer. With that being said, however, which five players across Liverpool’s history have been the best to ever play for the club?
5. John Barnes
Prior to joining Liverpool, Barnes was signed by Watford as a 17-year-old, going on to make over 250 appearances for the club during his six years at Vicarage Road. His form was impossible to ignore, leading to Liverpool making a move for and ultimately signing Barnes in 1987 for just under £1,000,000.
Barnes quickly made a mark on Merseyside, his 15 goals across the course of his first campaign helping fire Liverpool to a league title. The winger, who also represented England internationally for 12 years, went on to spend a decade with Liverpool, winning two FA Cups and a League Cup, as well as another First Division title, in those years.
Injury troubles in the early 1990s meant that Barnes gradually lost the explosive pace that had made him such a fearsome winger. What never faded, however, was his technical ability. Even as he aged and moved into a more central position, Barnes never lost the mercurial talent he had with the ball at his feet, something that has been noted by former teammates of his.
After spending one season as club captain, Barnes ultimately departed Liverpool in 1997, having played over 400 games for the team and ensuring that his name would not be forgotten any time soon by the Anfield faithful.
4. Ian Rush
The highest scorer in Liverpool history with 339 goals, Ian Rush joined the Reds as a teenager in 1980 after two years with Chester City, shortly after making his debut for the Welsh national team. He broke into the first team the following year after spending much of his first season with the reserve side and quickly became the focal point of Liverpool’s goal-scoring exploits, helping the club win at least one trophy each season between 1980 and 1984.
Forming a fearsome partnership with fellow Liverpool great Sir Kenny Dalglish, Rush won four First Division titles, two European Cups, an FA Cup and four back-to-back League Cups across six years before, in 1986, joining Italian giants Juventus, though Rush would only move abroad the following year after one more season at Liverpool on loan. His form was as strong as ever in his final year with the club, notching 30 goals in 42 league games.
Rush never quite settled in Turin and ultimately, by 1988, was back on Merseyside, spending a further eight years with Liverpool. He helped the club win another First Division title, as well as two FA Cups and a League Cup before joining Leeds United in 1996, having established himself as a Reds legend.
3. Mohamed Salah
Mo Salah’s first experience in English football came a decade ago when Chelsea signed him from Basel. Across his two years in London, Salah struggled to make an impact and ultimately left for Italy. In two seasons with Fiorentina and Roma, Salah established himself within football as a talented winger with room to grow, which saw Liverpool come calling in 2017.
Salah was an integral part of the Jurgen Klopp team that helped return Liverpool to glory, winning a Premier League, Champions League, FA Cup and League Cup as part of a fearsome attacking trio alongside Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane. They may have since departed Anfield, but Salah remains for now and is still going strong, his numbers per season having never endured a particular decline.
A true marksman in front of goal, the Egyptian winger has notched an eye-watering 315 goal contributions as a Liverpool player, with 96 assists and 219 goals at the time of writing. Despite now being under the guidance of new Liverpool boss Arne Slot, Salah’s ability is yet to wane and he will no doubt showcase a similar level of form under his new manager.
2. Sir Kenny Dalglish
Having won all there was to win in Scotland during an eight-year stint with Celtic in Glasgow, Dalglish made the move south of the border in 1977, joining Liverpool where he would remain for 13 years until his retirement. Dalglish was signed to replace the outgoing Kevin Keegan, who had moved to Hamburg in Germany where he would win two Ballon d’Ors, so he had a sizeable pair of shoes to fill.
Dalglish and Rush formed an attacking partnership that instilled terror into opposing defenders, with the Scot playing off Rush to offer the Welshman more space in front of goal by dazzling markers in the space ahead of the box. He helped the club win three European Cups and six top-flight titles, as well as a plethora of domestic cups. Even as Dalglish’s age increased, he remained a more than influential figure in Liverpool’s attack.
The Scot, who is the joint-highest scorer for his country, moved into a player-manager role in 1985, managing the Reds for six years and then again, for around a year and a half, in the early 2010s. Dalglish is synonymous with Liverpool for his impact and influence on the club, with his legacy never likely to be forgotten.
1. Steven Gerrard
A player that epitomized everything that it means to play for Liverpool and quite frankly, the club’s best-ever talent. Steven Gerrard came through the ranks with the Merseyside club, making his debut as a teenager in 1998, going on to make 13 appearances throughout that campaign.
Gerrard soon emerged as a starting midfielder for the club, his game just growing from strength to strength. In 2003, though still in his early 20s, Gerrard was appointed club captain, a mantle he would hold until his eventual departure for LA Galaxy in 2015. He became known for his leadership and tough tackling, with a brilliant passing range and a keen eye for some spectacular goals.
Only the Premier League eluded Gerrard in an otherwise successful hunt for honors. He won three League Cups, two FA Cups, a UEFA Cup and most famously, the Champions League, captaining Liverpool to glory against AC Milan in one of the best finals in Champions League history.