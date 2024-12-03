5 transfer destinations for John Mateer after Washington State OC leaves for Oklahoma
By John Buhler
Now that the regular season is over and done with in major college football, more and more players and coaches are looking out for their best interests. The coaching carousel has started to turn, as more and more players have begun putting their names into the transfer portal. One such move is former Washington State offensive coordinator Ben Arbuckle leaving for the same role at Oklahoma.
While Washington State had a far better year than Oklahoma, the Sooners play in the SEC and the Cougars play in the remnants of the Pac-12. Washington State's league losing all but two of its members have culminated in the Pac-12 losing its Power Five distinction. There is no Power Five anymore, only the Power Four, as Oregon State and Washington State occupy something in between.
The good news for Wazzu, or the people who were part of the 2024 Cougars, is that the rest of the college football world was paying attention. Arbuckle is not yet 30, and he has one of the best coordinator jobs in the country. Head coach Jake Dickert may not be long for Pullman, as he could be poached before this coaching carousel cycle stops turning. There is also quarterback John Mateer...
If Mateer were to leave the Cougars, these are the five best options for him to be had in the portal.
5. USC Trojans
There are only three reasons to leave Washington State for USC if you are Mateer. That would be going to an elevated brand of a program, the chance to potentially grow and learn from Lincoln Riley, and the opportunity to win the starting job for 2025 over Jayden Maiava. In essence, Mateer going to USC would be to replace Miller Moss, who entered the transfer portal after the end of the season.
Truth be told, I would not wish anyone to be going to USC ahead of the most critical season in Riley's coaching tenure. Once again, USC athletic director Jennifer Cohen did not hire him. He was poached out of Oklahoma by Mike Bohn. For an ascending player like Mateer, I am not entirely sure if I would want to leave a low-key good thing in Pullman playing for Dickert to sign up to join Riley's USC circus.
Then again, the power of brand can do innumerable things in the eyes of a young impressionable.
4. Notre Dame Fighting Irish
I could get behind this one so much more. Notre Dame has made it a point to live and die by the transfer portal at quarterback in the wake of Ian Book running out of eligibility. While Riley Leonard has been mostly good for them after a slow start, the inverse was true for his transfer portal quarterback predecessor Sam Hartman. Could Mateer be the next guy to lead the Golden Domers?
Unlike Washington State, Notre Dame has a much easier time making the College Football Playoff without playing in a Power Four conference. As long as the Irish go something like 11-1 or even 10-2 in most years, they will find a way to make it into the 12-team tournament. Playing in meaningful football games in November will only help elevate Mateer's unrefined brand and growing draft stock.
While quarterback success is not guaranteed at Notre Dame, team success sure is up in South Bend.
3. Oklahoma Sooners
It does not matter if Jackson Arnold is still at Oklahoma for the time being. He was not very good in his first year as the starter at OU. Arnold was benched in favor of Michael Hawkins Jr. mid-season before it went to hell in a handbasket for Brent Venables and his staff. Venables had to fire one of Oklahoma's own in Seth Littrell as his offensive coordinator. This paved the way for Ben Arbuckle.
The combination of Arbuckle and opportunities to be had in the SEC could make Oklahoma an enticing transfer portal spot for Mateer should he ever enter it. My biggest concern is Oklahoma is not adequately prepared to compete in a 16-team SEC under its current leadership and administration. The timing is not right to put your promising college career in jeopardy at Oklahoma.
Mateer leaving Wazzu for Oklahoma would have to be entirely based on faith of a 29-year-old coach.
2. Louisville Cardinals
I would take a good, hard look at Louisville if I were a quarterback in the transfer portal. Ever since Jeff Brohm left Purdue to go back and coach at his alma mater, U of L has gotten a whole lot less slimy as a program. In fact, I actually enjoy rooting for them to succeed now. In two years at Louisville, Brohm has had the Cardinals in and around the top 25, something Scott Satterfield could never do.
With Tyler Shough being almost as old as Ben Arbuckle, now may be the time for Louisville to get younger at the quarterback position. Brohm has had no problems hitting the portal at the game's most critical position since he left Purdue two years ago. Louisville is arguably an ascending team, but one that has an extremely high floor under its rockstar head coach. I would want to go play there.
If Mateer were to transfer to Louisville, the Cardinals could win the ACC next year to make the playoff.
1. Auburn Tigers
Timing is everything, and I think the time is right for Mateer to potentially look at going to a team like Auburn in the transfer portal. As it is with Lincoln Riley over at USC, Hugh Freeze needs to win big next year. Auburn could have been an 8-4 team this past season but missed out on a bowl game at 5-7. Their win over Texas A&M a few weeks back has given the Tigers some much-needed momentum.
For as well as Freeze seems to be doing on the recruiting, the right transfer portal acquisition or two on the offensive side of the ball could have this team four or even five wins better next season when compared to this past one. Auburn hired Freeze to instill fear in rival programs like Alabama, Georgia and LSU. This may be a pressure-packed season upcoming for Auburn, but it is one I am excited for.
A quarterback like Mateer could help Auburn make the College Football Playoff for the first time ever.