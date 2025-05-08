Robert Murray: 5 managers on the hot seat after Pirates fired Derek Shelton

As expected, the Pittsburgh Pirates were first to make a managerial change, firing Derek Shelton. The team replaced him with Don Kelly, their bench coach under Shelton, and notably named him full-time manager.

“Donnie is as respected as any person in our clubhouse and throughout our organization,” Nutting said. “He is a Pirate. He bleeds black and gold. No one is more committed, and no one loves this team or city more than Donnie. He is the right person to manage our team and help us get back on track.”

Whether that proves to be true remains to be seen. It’s difficult to imagine anyone stepping into the managerial - or general manager role, really - and having success given the constraints that Nutting has them operating under. That surely will be in the back of other teams’ minds as they consider Shelton for other positions on their staffs, and what will likely lead to a quick return to the dugout for the ex-Pirates skipper.

Who could be next on the hot seat? Here are some names to consider.

Baltimore Orioles manager Brandon Hyde

Brandon Hyde is not the only person to blame in Baltimore. Mike Elias, the teams’ general manager, deserves blame for the Orioles’ lack of rotation talent and depth. Moves to bolster the rotation – Trevor Rogers, Charlie Morton and Kyle Gibson - have floundered. While Corbin Burnes was a success, he departed after one season for the Arizona Diamondbacks.

But considering the overall talent on the roster, and lack of development, the Orioles could decide to make a change. That roster has no business being 13-22 and in last place in the American League East. When teams struggle, there are often scapegoats. Perhaps the Orioles’ ownership group comes to that conclusion.

Toronto Blue Jays manager John Schneider

The Blue Jays feel like a team who is ripe for a managerial change, especially if they fail to make the postseason in 2025. Last season was an extreme disappointment. Now, they're 16-20 and in third place in the American League East. They just extended Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Alejandro Kirk. They have a tremendous foundation in place. And if they ultimately part with John Schneider, they should have no shortage of options to replace him. A very intriguing job.

Minnesota Twins manager Rocco Baldelli

The Twins struggled in the second half of last season and decided to stick with manager Rocco Baldelli. They didn’t change much, believing that it was a blip on the radar. Many of those same struggles remain and at 17-20, perhaps Baldelli could be on the hot seat. It’s worth noting that the Twins could be sold in the coming months, so perhaps Baldelli remains for the time being before the new ownership group determines whether to bring in their own people.

Los Angeles Angels manager Ron Washington

Ron Washington is an Arte Moreno favorite. Perry Minasian was extended within the last season. So my guess is that both stay. But Moreno is the most unpredictable owner in baseball. His thinking could change depending on how he sleeps on a given night. I don’t think either are on the hot seat despite a 15-20 start. But Moreno’s unpredictability should not be discounted.

Atlanta Braves manager Brian Snitker

No, the Braves are not going to fire Brian Snitker. He’s not on the hot seat. But he’s signed through the 2025 season and has been non-committal about his future beyond this season. His status after the season bears watching, and it wouldn’t be a surprise if there was a new person at manager in Atlanta in 2026. But that decision ultimately belongs to Snitker. His success and history within that organization warrants as much.