6 wild-card teams that could trade for Kevin Durant

With less than two weeks to go before the 2025 NBA Draft, the Kevin Durant trade sweepstakes appear to be heating up.

On Wednesday, ESPN's Shams Charania reported that Durant's business partner, Boardroom CEO Rich Kleiman, has "met multiple times" with the Phoenix Suns over the past week, and both sides are "sifting through trade scenarios." Charania also said the Houston Rockets, San Antonio Spurs, Miami Heat, Minnesota Timberwolves and New York Knicks are "mainly" the five teams that have expressed interest in Durant to date.

However, Charania added that "several wild-card suitors have made inquiries on Durant in the past seven to 10 days."

On Friday, Charania said on The Pat McAfee Show that a Durant trade could happen "in the next few days" and that there was "serious traction" on trade scenarios. He added that "the focus of the Suns' conversations" have been on the Heat, Wolves and Rockets thus far.

Charania has yet to reveal the identity of the "wild-card teams" that have also expressed interest in Durant. That's what we're here to suss out today.

Rebuilding teams like the Washington Wizards, Utah Jazz and Charlotte Hornets presumably miss the cut. They're far enough away from title contention that the soon-to-be 37-year-old Durant doesn't align with their timelines. Suitors need to be convinced that he's the missing piece who can immediately propel them into the championship mix.

Who might those mystery teams be? Let's take some wild guesses.

Los Angeles Clippers

On Friday, ESPN's Brian Windhorst and Tim Bontemps reported the Los Angeles Clippers were an "additional team to monitor" in the Durant sweepstakes. They noted the Clippers "have the contracts to make another move to augment the roster around Kawhi Leonard and James Harden, presuming the latter either opts into his contract or signs a new deal this offseason."

The Clippers currently project to be $20.4 million under the first apron next season, which could allow them to take back more salary than they send out in a trade. (Doing so would trigger a first-apron hard cap, though.) Durant made $51.2 million this year and is set to earn $54.7 million next season, so the Clippers either would have to send out at least $40.7 million in salary if they finalized a Durant trade before June 30 or $43.6 million after.

The combination of Norman Powell ($19.2 million), Bogdan Bogdanović ($17.3 million) and Kris Dunn ($5.2 million) combined to make $41.7 million this past season, so the Clippers could use those three as their main salary ballast in a Durant deal. If they waited until after the new league year, though, they'd have to include an additional salary or swap out Dunn for Derrick Jones Jr. ($10.0 million).

The Clippers do have the No. 30 pick in this year's draft, but they've otherwise already traded away control of their first-round picks through 2029. If the Suns wanted a picks- and prospects-heavy package, other teams could blow the Clippers out of the water. But if the Suns signed off on Powell, Bogdanović and Dunn for Durant, the Clippers could trot out a starting five of Harden, Leonard, Durant, Ivica Zubac and either Jones or Nic Batum. That's a loaded (albeit top-heavy) foundation.

Toronto Raptors

Part of the issue with a Durant trade is that he's entering the final year of his contract. If he doesn't sign an extension with whichever team acquires him, he'll become an unrestricted free agent next summer.

The Toronto Raptors might not care. After all, they took this exact same gamble with Kawhi Leonard in 2018, and it resulted in the first and only championship in franchise history.

The Raptors just acquired Brandon Ingram at the trade deadline and signed him to a three-year, $120 million extension. However, because that extension isn't more than 120 percent of what he was previously earning, he doesn't have the typical six-month trade restriction. He's trade-eligible right now thanks to the NBA's new extend-and-trade rules.

If the Raptors didn't want to flip Ingram ($38.1 million) in a Durant deal, R.J. Barrett ($27.7 million) is their other big chip from a salary perspective. They'd likely have to include Jakob Poeltl ($19.5 million) for salary-matching reasons as well in that scenario, which would leave them perilously thin in the frontcourt. The Raptors project to be only $1.2 million below the first apron as well, so they wouldn't want to take back more salary than they sent out to avoid getting hard-capped at that threshold.

If they could finagle a three-team deal in which they sent out Ingram or Barrett along with Poeltl and the No. 9 pick and land both Durant and a stopgap center in return, that might be their best-case scenario.

Memphis Grizzlies

Three years ago, the Memphis Grizzlies were what the Oklahoma City Thunder are now. They had three up-and-coming stars in Ja Morant, Jaren Jackson Jr. and Desmond Bane, and they were fresh off a 56-win season that seemingly announced they had next in the Western Conference.

Since that time, injuries and a pair of Morant suspensions have derailed their progress. They missed the playoffs entirely amidst an injury-ravaged 2023-24 campaign, and a late-season swoon cost head coach Taylor Jenkins his job this past year.

General manager Zach Kleiman insisted in mid-February that the Grizzlies were still committed to Morant, but that was before they nosedived after the All-Star break. Would they still feel the same way if Morant was their ticket to acquiring KD?

The Grizzlies project to be miles under the first apron this offseason. In fact, they could even have a bit of cap space, which they'd presumably use to renegotiate and extend Jackson's contract. Either way, they wouldn't have to send out an equivalent amount of salary to acquire Durant.

Would Morant ($39.4 million) and Brandon Clarke ($12.5 million) alone be enough to get it done? That would leave the Suns with a glut of expensive guards, although Bradley Beal should not be factoring into their long-term thinking either way. Could the backcourt duo of Morant and Devin Booker help them navigate out of their self-created mess?

If the Grizzlies weren't confident in Scotty Pippen Jr. taking over as their full-time point guard, they'd have the $14.1 million non-taxpayer mid-level exception to spend on a floor general either in free agency or via the trade market. And they'd have a new Big Three of Durant, Bane and Jackson, which would make life easier on whoever's running the point for them next season.

New Orleans Pelicans

The New Orleans Pelicans are at a crossroads.

Zion Williamson, whom they selected with the No. 1 overall pick in 2019, has played a total of 214 games over the past six seasons. He has missed at least 45 games in four of those six seasons and at least 50 in three of them. Last month, he was also accused of "sexual, physical, emotional and financial abuse" in a lawsuit filed by a victim who claims that he raped her twice.

Despite all of that, new Pelicans executive vice president of basketball operations Joe Dumars recently told Rod Walker of the Times-Picayune that Williamson "is going to continue to be a focal point here as we go forward." Granted, that could be typical front-office bluster to maintain any semblance of trade value that he might have.

Given the allegations that he's facing, it's difficult to imagine the Suns (or any other team) giving up anything of real value to acquire him. A Durant trade built around Williamson ($39.4 million) as the centerpiece would likely be a no-go for Phoenix. The same goes for a deal built around Dejounte Murray ($30.8 million), who's on the mend from a torn Achilles and figures to miss most or all of the 2025-26 season.

A three-team deal involving CJ McCollum's expiring contract ($30.6 million) might be the Pelicans' best bet. They'd presumably try to keep Trey Murphy III ($25.0 million) out of that trade, but McCollum and Herb Jones ($13.9 million) alone would be enough salary for Durant. If the Pels were also willing to part ways with the No. 7 overall pick in this year's draft as part of the deal, that and Jones might to pique Phoenix's interest.

Sacramento Kings

Speaking of teams that are at a crossroads ...

The Sacramento Kings traded star guard De'Aaron Fox to the Spurs at the trade deadline after it became increasingly clear that he didn't plan to re-sign with them beyond 2026. Star big man Domantas Sabonis is now "expected to seek clarity about the organization's plan" moving forward, according to Sam Amick and Anthony Slater of The Athletic. Amick later said that DeMar DeRozan is also likely to have some "tough conversations" with the Kings to decide whether he wants to "be a part of this."

Would acquiring Durant help ease Sabonis' concerns about the direction of the franchise? If so, the Kings could either offer Zach LaVine ($47.5 million) in a three-team deal or DeRozan ($24.8 million) and Malik Monk ($18.8 million) to meet the salary requirements for Durant. The Kings also have a few promising young players such as Keegan Murray ($11.1 million), Devin Carter ($4.9 million) and Keon Ellis ($2.3 million) with which they can sweeten their offer.

Granted, it's fair to wonder whether a Kings team that's seemingly on the verge of a full-scale mutiny should be pouring additional assets into a veteran who's turning 37 at the end of September. They might be better off pivoting in the compete opposite direction.

Then again, these are the Vivek Ranadive-led Kings we're talking about. When have they ever done the logical thing instead of chasing short-term gains at the potential expense of their long-term future?

Oklahoma City Thunder

In 2016, Kevin Durant left the Thunder to sign with the Golden State Warriors after the latter lost in the NBA Finals. Nine years later, he could go full circle.

If the Thunder come back against the Indiana Pacers and win this year's championship, they don't figure to overhaul their roster this offseason; they'll presumably sign Jalen Williams and Chet Holmgren to max or near-max extensions and call it a summer. But if they lose to the Pacers, they have the salary and draft-pick ammunition to try to lure Durant back to the place where he spent his formative NBA years.

Isaiah Hartenstein ($28.5 million) and Lu Dort ($18.2 million) would likely be the outgoing salary in a Durant trade. The Thunder also have two first-round picks in this year's draft (Nos. 15 and 24), as well as future first-rounders from the Philadelphia 76ers (2026), Rockets and/or Clippers (2026) and Denver Nuggets (2027 and 2029). They also have swap rights with the Clippers in 2027 (top-five protected) and Dallas Mavericks in 2028 (fully unprotected).

Granted, the Thunder might become unsustainably expensive after 2025-26 if they acquire Durant and keep all three of Holmgren, Williams and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. They might decide that's a problem for another day, though. If they fall short this year, they could go all-in on the 2025-26 title race by acquiring Durant and worrying about the long-term financial fallout the following summer.

Unless otherwise noted, all stats via NBA.com, PBPStats, Cleaning the Glass or Basketball Reference. All salary information via Spotrac and salary-cap information via RealGM. All odds via FanDuel Sportsbook.