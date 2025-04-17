76ers expected to give Nick Nurse the Taylor Jenkins treatment with job on the line

So, to recap what has happened as quickly as possible, Taylor Jenkins had his coaching staff largely overhauled before the beginning of this season. Everyone generally said the right things about it being a mutual decision, but there would later be rumblings that this was a statement of distrust along with a “get it right this year or you’re out” type situation.

Well, he was out this year. Despite the injuries last year that led them to their original woeful record that set all this in motion, and positive signs at the beginning of the season, it wasn’t enough. Taylor Jenkins didn’t make it the full year.

There are signs that Nick Nurse is on a similar path in Philadelphia. Here are some tweetwords:



A noteworthy 76ers tidbit from @MikeAScotto: “While Daryl Morey publicly stated he and coach Nick Nurse are both returning to Philadelphia next season, there’s an expectation that Nurse’s assistant coaching staff will see changes this offseason, league sources told HoopsHype.” https://t.co/rT9IIAbPv8 — Harrison Grimm (@Harrison_Grimm) April 16, 2025

I think I see a similarity here

Again, for the sake of recap, the 76ers have had a painful, painful season. Tons of injuries, very few wins, only brief bright spots with Jared McCain and Quentin Grimes showing signs of being better than bargained for, and just general discontentment after coming into the season with championship hopes.

Taylor Jenkins has been right there. Nick Nurse is just one year behind on the timetable.

This doesn’t necessarily mean that Nick Nurse’s future is already written in stone. For a cross-sports comparison, Nick Sirianni seemed to lose the trust of many people in Philadelphia a couple of years ago. They just won the Super Bowl. Things can have ups and downs.

But rebounds just do not seem likely in the NBA. There have been so many baffling decisions made this year. Mike Brown firing, the Luka trade, Taylor Jenkins being let go, Michael Malone being let go. It feels like there is not a ton of patience.

Maybe Nick Nurse can rebound the team well. An offseason to heal injuries and rest up, new minds and new focus, it could still work. The 76ers really do have a high upside! It’s just a matter of whether Daryl Morey decides someone else might be the person to bring them there.