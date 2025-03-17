76ers fleeced Nico Harrison so badly it might cost them Cooper Flagg

The Philadelphia 76ers’ 2024-25 season feels like fans are supposed to wake up from a bad dream — only to realize the nightmare is real. The “big three” of Joel Embiid, Tyrese Maxey, and Paul George traded injuries throughout the season, never once building on-court chemistry or giving the team a fair chance to compete with the Eastern Conference’s elite.

As it stands, all three players have been sidelined for the remainder of the regular season, officially signaling another tank — an unwelcome word for 76ers fans who thought those days were behind them. In a race to potentially acquire Cooper Flagg, the projected No. 1 overall pick in this year’s draft, one unexpected player could jeopardize their chances of landing a generational talent.

Quentin Grimes has been a revelation

Yes, Quentin Grimes — your average NBA role player — is suddenly playing at a level the 24-year-old has never reached before. Ever since Philadelphia traded Caleb Martin for Grimes at the deadline, he’s been averaging 19.9 points on 50.4 percent shooting from the field in just 16 games. Having been relegated to a bench role for most of his career, Grimes is finally getting his first real shot as a starter — and he’s making the most of it.

While the 76ers would love nothing more than for Grimes to continue his breakout season, losing games must be their top priority. To retain their draft pick — currently owned by the Oklahoma City Thunder — Philadelphia must land within the top six in the draft lottery. If the pick falls outside that range, Oklahoma City not only keeps the selection but gains yet another asset to strengthen their growing Western Conference powerhouse.

Grimes erupted offensively once again in last night’s 130-125 win over the equally injury-riddled Dallas Mavericks, dropping 28 points on 52.6 percent shooting. It marked his seventh 25+ point game in just 16 appearances with the 76ers, including four performances of 30 or more points.

Unfortunately for 76ers fans, they’ll have to endure 15 more games before this disastrous season finally comes to an end. With starting lineups resembling a G League roster, attendance struggles are bound to be a major focus for next season — just not this one. Grimes can continue setting career highs night after night, but if Philadelphia is serious about its future, sitting him in close games might be the best path forward.