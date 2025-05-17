76ers linked to unexpected Duke star after Cooper Flagg miss

The 2025 NBA Draft Lottery was chaotic on a level we rarely see. The Dallas Mavericks' fated jump to No. 1 has naturally dominated the headlines, but the San Antonio Spurs and Philadelphia 76ers rounding out the top three is just as wild. This lottery gave us plenty to write home about.

When it comes to the Sixers, Daryl Morey faces an uncomfortable challenge. His job is probably on the line this season, as The Athletic's Sam Vecenie writes. Another dud and Philadelphia will need to clean house.

So, there is pressure on Morey to not only deliver a long-term franchise cornerstone, but to deliver a day-one impact player who can help this team win games. What has followed is an intense debate within the fanbase over the merits and faults of Rutgers wing Ace Bailey. And while Bailey feels like a real option at No. 3, Vecenie points to two more logical outcomes for Philadelphia: Baylor guard VJ Edgecombe or Duke wing Kon Knueppel.

Edgecombe has been neck-and-neck with Bailey on draft boards all season, but Knueppel at No. 3 may sound like a stretch to some — or maybe just out of left field. Here's why the Sixers should strongly consider Cooper Flagg's Duke running mate.

76ers 'likely' to consider Duke star Kon Knueppel with No. 3 pick in NBA Draft

On the surface, Knueppel does not align with what we typically consider a worthy top-3 pick. He's a middling athlete with a low defensive ceiling. He was also second fiddle on his college team, frequently taking a backseat to Wooden Award winner and consensus No. 1 prospect Cooper Flagg. Knueppel was content in a primarily off-ball role, which saw him focus on spot-up 3s, attacking closeouts and connective passing. He didn't exactly set the world on fire.

And yet, there are a ton of positive traits here — and reasons to believe he can grow into more than a star in his role at the next level. Nothing is ever guaranteed in the NBA Draft, but Knueppel's blend of skill, strength and IQ at 6-foot-7, 219 pounds strongly suggests a fruitful career in the pros.

If the Sixers land on Knueppel at No. 3, he will begin his professional journey in familiar territory, running off screens, cutting into open space, and chucking spot-up jumpers for a team built around a heliocentric star in the frontcourt. Much like Knueppel was able to bend the defense and take advantage of Flagg's unique gravitational pull at Duke, he should benefit from a partnership with Joel Embiid in Philadelphia. So many of Embiid's best moments have come with a sharpshooting wing orbiting him in two-man actions.

Knueppel's billing as the best shooter in the 2025 draft is bound to earn him a lot of buzz, but it's almost misleading, as his profile stretches far beyond the jump shot. Knueppel was able to scale up into a larger role in his few opportunities at Duke. When Flagg went down with an ankle injury in the ACC Tournament, Kneuppel led them to the conference crown without much resistance. He drove to the rim more, took on a larger playmaking burden, and operated efficiently as the focal point of the opposing scouting report.

While he lacks the burst to gain a step on most defenders, Knueppel is built like a tank. He's strong, and he uses those broad shoulders to gain advantages and carve out looks in the paint. He's one of the best two-foot finishers in the draft, with a creative below-the-rim package that allows him to evade shot-blockers without the acrobatics one might expect from a blue-chip recruit with "star potential." He may not be fleet of foot, but Knueppel demands full-bore closeouts on the perimeter and he's a very purposeful driver, operating with an appreciable sense of urgency in everything he does — without getting too sped up.

If the Sixers want an immediate contributor whose skill set fits the current roster, Knueppel is a home run. If the Sixers want a player who can grow into a more substantial role over time, Kneuppel still fits the bill a lot better than most folks seem to think. Do not pigeonhole him as a low-risk, one-dimensional prospect. You could end up missing out on a future star.