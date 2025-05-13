76ers should not take Paul George’s advice with No. 3 pick

The Philadelphia 76ers were undoubtedly winners on lottery night; they kept their first-round pick and moved up to No. 3 overall. With Cooper Flagg and Dylan Harper poised to go No. 1 and 2, respectively, the Sixers will have an interesting decision to make. Most mock drafts have them taking either Ace Bailey of Rutgers or V.J. Edgecombe of Baylor. On a podcast episode a few months ago, 76ers forward Paul George endorsed Bailey to be the No. 1 pick over Cooper Flagg, claiming he has higher upside.

Bailey over Flagg is a pretty questionable take, especially considering how their college careers played out. Furthermore, Bailey is likely not the right pick for Philly at No. 3 overall. Let's dive into why the Sixers would be smart to avoid selecting Bailey.

Edgecombe is a safer pick than Bailey

Bailey's upside is clear as a forward with a knack for scoring and 3-point shooting. While he averaged an impressive 17.6 points, at Rutgers, he only shot 34.6 percent from beyond the arc and took several ill-advised shots. Furthermore, Bailey isn't a gifted playmaker, posting 2 turnovers compared to 1.3 assists, and there were even questions about his defense at times this season. It's unclear what he can contribute outside of scoring.

Bailey's measurements could also damage his ceiling. Despite being listed at 6-foot-10 at Rutgers, his combine height was 6-foot-7.5 (without shoes). The allure of Bailey's upside was largely connected to his scoring with elite size. Ultimately, from both an upside and immediate impact perspective, Bailey isn't the right fit for the Sixers.

Conversely, Edgecombe has more of an all-around game with elite athleticism, inside scoring, and defense. Edgecombe projects to be a versatile two-way star capable of making an instant impact while offering tons of upside. He's also a solid secondary playmaker, which is an area of his game that could further develop. Edgecombe's game has similarities to a prime Victor Oladipo or even Anthony Edwards.

The Sixers would have a better chance of getting back to the playoffs with Edgecombe instead of Bailey. Ultimately, Edgecombe is one of the most complete players in the draft and shouldn't be passed up with the No. 3 pick.

Another possibility is that the Sixers look to trade this pick for a star and go all-in on competing now. While drafting Edgecombe might be a better move, trading the pick can't be counted out, especially with Daryl Morey running the show. Regardless, the 76ers should ignore George's advice and focus on Edgecombe or possibly a trade with the No. 3 pick.