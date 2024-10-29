This 76ers-Rockets trade can't happen soon enough for Philadelphia
The Philadelphia 76ers' season is off to a bumpy start with Joel Embiid and Paul George on the sideline. Both are expected back soon, though, so the tide should start to turn fairly quickly.
That said, Daryl Morey still has work to do after an impressive offseason. This Sixers roster is as deep and balanced as it's been during the Joel Embiid era, but there are still noticeable flaws that pop up with Embiid and George on the sideline. Unfortunately, those players are both slated to rest a fair amount this season. Philadelphia needs to be able to stay afloat when Tyrese Maxey is the 1A.
A decent third-string center would benefit the Sixers a lot. When Andre Drummond sits in these non-Embiid games, it's bascially Guerschon Yabusele or Adem Bona at center. Nick Nurse doesn't trust the latter yet, while Yabu is too small to anchor a competent defense. The Sixers also need additional size on the wing. George's 6-foot-8 frame will help a lot, but Philadelphia has been overwhelmed by strength and physicality so far. KJ Martin, Kelly Oubre Jr., and Eric Gordon just aren't big enough to handle more traditional forwards, especially on the glass.
Meanwhile, the Houston Rockets have an overabundance of quality up-and-coming talent on the wing. That's a good problem to have, but at a certain point, minutes will run out for players who deserve consistent playing time. Jabari Smith Jr., Tari Eason, Cam Whitmore, and Amen Thompson are all lottery-level prospects. Who gets the chance to break through, and who gets relegated to the shadows?
Houston isn't expected to cash in its wealth of assets on a blockbuster trade this season, but we could see the Rockets stockpile more assets by swapping a rotation cog for draft picks. This trade, proposed by Dan Favale of Bleacher Report, accomplishes precisely that.
Subscribe to The Whiteboard, FanSided’s daily email newsletter on everything basketball. If you like The Whiteboard, share it with a friend! If you don’t like The Whiteboard, share it with an enemy.
This 76ers-Rockets trade would improve Philadelphia and balance Houston's lineup
This would require Houston doing business with Rockets expat Daryl Morey, so there could be a few hard feelings to push through. But, in terms of pure business, the logic here is solid. Philadelphia gets two rotation-level wings to bolster the defense, while Houston gets a bunch of expiring money and a valuable, unprotected 2028 first-round pick from the wayward Los Angeles Clippers.
Philadelphia could decide to save that pick for a more substantial addition, but it's not like the Sixers have the cap maneuverability to land a fourth star under the new CBA. Eason is pretty much the ideal Sixers pickup — an affordable, impactful 23-year-old under long-term team control. He's averaging 17.3 minutes through four games this season, which would be a career low, but that just circles back to Houston's aforementioned depth. Put him on a thinner roster, and Eason will find ways to stand out.
In terms of raw ferocity, there aren't many defenders who stack up to Eason. He's dialed in on every possession, offering unique and valuable versatility at 6-foot-8 and 216 pounds. Eason can body up forwards on the block, play passing lanes with virtuosic intensity (2.3 steals in 17.3 minutes), and slide his feet with twitchy ball-handlers on the regular. In an expanded role, Eason offers legitimate All-Defense upside. He'd be a starter before long in Philadelphia, and that is enough to warrant this sort of investment. Especially with Jae'Sean Tate, a legitimate bench piece, coming back in return.
Houston gets back KJ Martin, who played his best basketball in Houston and still offers some long-term upside beyond his current contract, a one-plus-one deal with a club option. The Sixers essentially re-signed Martin for the express purpose of trading him, so consider it fate. Reggie Jackson is a throw-in. He's not good and he doesn't impact Houston's future, but he's fine as the 15th man on the roster.
That pick is another valuable weapon in Houston's trade arsenal, though. The only question is, is it more valuable than Eason? The Clippers probably won't have either Kawhi Leonard or James Harden once 2028 rolls around, so there's a real chance it ends up in the lottery. Betting on future picks is always a risk, though. The Clippers are in a big market, helmed by a crafty front office and a commited owner. There's no guarantee that pick ends up meaning much. It's a risk, though and through.