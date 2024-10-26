NBA Rumors: LeBron retirement plan, Warriors trade possibility, KD-Rockets buzzkill
- Houston's dreams of adding Kevin Durant are temporarily on hold
- Golden State has suitors for Jonathan Kuminga if relationship sours
- LeBron James' potential retirement timeline has been revealed
We're a few days into the NBA season and folks, we are so very back. It has been a total joy, with plenty of great basketball to indulge in. My Philadelphia 76ers are in a minor tailspin, but I remain committed to optimism, to basking in the joy this wonderful sport can provide us (I am deeply miserable, but who's counting?)
There are several noteworthy storylines that have emerged from just a couple games. JJ Redick? Good coach, it would seem. LaMelo Ball? Hell yeah, dude. Tyrese Haliburton? Well, he's a bit rusty.
In addition to on-court storylines, there's plenty percolating behind the scenes. We have several months until the trade deadline, but NBA rumors never cease. Here is the latest buzz from around the association.
NBA Rumors: Rockets blockbuster trade is off the table for now, including Kevin Durant
The Houston Rockets are right on the precipice of something special. That roster is loaded with quality young talent and just enough veteran leadership to make noise in the West. Ime Udoka remains one of the very best coaches in the NBA, setting up Houston to use its cache of high-level prospects and valuable future draft picks to engineer a blockbuster, win-now trade.
A popular theoretical target for Houston has been Kevin Durant, who appeared restless at times in his first full season with the Phoenix Suns. Mat Ishbia and Suns management remain bullish on contending, however, so there has been no traction there.
Now it would appear that Houston is taking a step back and sticking with the long game — at least in the immediate future.
The Rockets do not intend to make a "major trade" this season, per ESPN's Brian Windhorst. This news arrives after the Rockets acquired several future Suns first-round picks in a trade with the Brooklyn Nets over the summer. That theoretically allows Houston to give Phoenix its own picks back in a Durant trade, but that would require a willing partner. Any NBA trade is a tango, which requires two, and it's clear the Suns don't plan on dealing Durant until that team's title hopes are well and truly buried.
Few leagues evolve and change more rapidly and suddenly than the NBA. Just because the Rockets don't plan on a major trade now, that doesn't mean they won't consider such a move closer to the deadline. Especially if this team can be competitive in a rough-and-tumble West. The same goes for Phoenix. We have seen Durant teams fall apart at the seams before. Never say never.
That said, odds are Durant will finish out the season in a Suns uniform while the Rockets commit to their patient rebuild.
NBA Rumors: Warriors have two potential trade suitors for Jonathan Kuminga
The Golden State Warriors were unable to reach an extension with Jonathan Kuminga before the Oct. 21 deadline, which means the 22-year-old will play out the final year of his contract before entering restricted free agency. Kuminga reportedly wanted a full $224 million max contract, but the Dubs weren't quite comfortable with that number.
According to Jake Fischer of Bleacher Report, Golden State would be "happy to pay" top dollar if Kuminga can sustain last season's high points over an entire 82-game campaign. If the Warriors end up feeling uncertain about Kuminga's future around the trade deadline, however, at least two teams are interested in trading for the former No. 7 pick — the Philadelphia 76ers and the Brooklyn Nets.
Now... those are intriguing destinations. Brooklyn is an obvious fit. The Nets will have cap space and flexibility next summer and that's a wide-open rebuild, meaning Kuminga would have a long runway to test the limits of his skill set. Philadelphia? That's a bit harder to imagine. The Sixers are limited in terms of trade capital. Plus, signing Kuminga to a max or near-max extension would get complicated after handing out full max deals to Joel Embiid, Paul George, and Tyrese Maxey this summer.
As a half-season rental to boost Philadelphia's athleticism and scoring punch in the frontcourt, sure, Kuminga works. But the price would be far too high. The Warriors famously held Kuminga out of trade talks for Paul George and Lauri Markkanen, so this is clearly a player Golden State values. If it comes to the point of trade conversations, the Dubs won't part with the 22-year-old unless the return package is considerable.
Therefore, we'd be smart to focus more on the Nets as a potential landing spot if Kuminga ends up on the trade block, especially with Cam Johnson, Dorian Finney-Smith, and all the quality vets on Brooklyn's roster who might appeal to a contending Golden State team.
NBA Rumors: LeBron James could extend his career longer than expected
The Los Angeles Lakers are 2-0 under JJ Redick and the vibes are startlingly high. It's never wise to overreact to a couple games, but Redick is drawing up nifty sets and Los Angeles' starting lineup has been difficult to contain. LeBron James seems to be taking a backseat to Anthony Davis, but the 39-year-old remains undeniably impactful.
James inked a two-year extension this summer, which includes a $52.6 million player option for the 2025-26 campaign. There has been a ton of speculation that he will retire when that contract ends, including from ESPN's Shams Charania. In a recent appearance on The Pat McAfee Show, however, Charania left the door open for James to keep playing beyond his current deal.
"I said on this show I want to say when the [2023-24] season ended, two years at least. Could he go three? Potentially, but when you think about two years that's this season and next season."
James is currently in his 22nd NBA season, which is historic in its own right. If he can stretch that to 24, well, James would stand alone in the annals of NBA history. We haven't seen many players reach this late stage of their career, much less remain one of the 10 or so best players in the world. James' longevity and sustained dominance is unlike anything we've ever witnessed, and there's not much stopping him from dragging his career out another year or two.
That would give LeBron more bites at the proverbial apple, more chances to win another ring. It would also let him spend more time with Bronny James in the Lakers locker room, watching his son come up in the league. Of note, James' youngest son, Bryce James, is technically eligible for the 2026 NBA Draft. That means Bryce could enter the league in that hypothetical third year, should LeBron push it. What's playing with one son when you could play with two?
Only time will tell how LeBron decides to handle his swan song, but don't be shocked if the Lakers' All-Star sticks around for a while.