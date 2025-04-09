76ers could steal page from Nikola Jokic's book to get Joel Embiid his first ring

The Denver Nuggets sent shockwaves through the NBA with their shocking decision to fire longtime head coach Michael Malone just days before the playoffs begin. However, reading between the lines, the writing was on the wall.

During a recent postgame press conference, Malone went on a rant following Denver's 128-109 loss to the Portland Trail Blazers on Mar. 21. His comments indicated a disconnect between him and the players. But as they say, one man's trash is another's treasure, and several teams will explore hiring the 53-year-old this offseason. Chief among those clubs should be the Philadelphia 76ers, who might be on the hunt for a Nick Nurse replacement in the summer.

The 76ers could steal a page from Nikola Jokić's book by hiring Michael Malone to work with Joel Embiid

We've seen what Malone can do when you give him a superstar center that can function as an offensive hub. He unlocked and maximized Nikola Jokić, helping the three-time MVP become the historically dominant we've become accustomed to seeing. Assuming good-ish health for 76ers big man Joel Embiid (which is hardly a given), why can't the ex-Nuggets sideline chief do the same in Philly?

Jokić has blossomed into the Association's premier weapon, impacting every facet of the game at an exceptionally high level. He'll never be touted as an elite two-way contributor, but his 3.6 defensive win share ranks in the top 20 this season. Denver's stop unit is nothing to write home about, but Malone made the Serbian sensation more than formidable on that end of the floor.

With that in mind, imagine the impact Malone can have on Embiid, one of the best rim protectors of his generation. The 7-footer is a perennial Defensive Player of the Year candidate when right, on top of being one of basketball's greatest scorers ever. He averaged 47.35 points per 100 possessions during his 2022-23 MVP campaign, which trails only 2018-19 James Harden on the all-time list.

Moreover, Embiid has untapped potential as a distributor. He's recorded 4.5 nightly assists since 2021-22, highlighting his capabilities as a passer. Under Malone's guidance, Jokić has hovered around double-digit dimes per game for roughly half a decade.

Jokić has unparalleled court vision, especially for someone his size, which goes without saying. Yet, Embiid has a playmaking knack, plus incredible feel and instincts. The defensive attention the latter commands at the elbow/in the post enables the 76ers to lean into an inside-out approach, which Malone has ostensibly mastered.

While Philadelphia hasn't shown any urgency regarding their current coach, Nick Nurse, his future with the franchise is uncertain. The Sixers have been arguably this year's biggest disappointment, albeit for reasons out of his control (poor health). Regardless, after a first-round exit from the 2024 playoffs, the one-time champion's seat is heating up, with Malone presenting an opportune pivot point.