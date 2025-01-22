A realistic Mets trade proposal that might actually land Vladimir Guerrero Jr.
By Jacob Mountz
To start, when we discuss any trade scenario involving Toronto Blue Jays’ slugger Vladmir Guerrero Jr., we need to detail the exact circumstances in which general manager Ross Atkins would actually consider dealing him.
First, there is the matter of the extension talks. At the moment, we don’t know what is going on behind the scenes, but all speculation will cease if or when Guerrero is inked to a long-term deal. If a trade is going to happen, he'll need to remain unextended by the Feb. 18 deadline, which is the team's first full-squad workout in spring training. Second, Atkins has acquired Anthony Santander and Jeff Hoffman in hopes to make a playoff push. Any trade for Guerrero would come at the trade deadline if all hope is lost. And lastly, the Jays want a package consisting of major league players and top prospects exceeding what the San Diego Padres landed from the New York Yankees for Juan Soto.
If all those conditions are met, Guerrero will be headed to a contender at the trade deadline in his walk year. Given the demands the Jays have set, trading for Guerrero is only doable for a very short list of teams. But which contender has the best shot at landing him? Look no further than the New York Mets.
The Mets have no shortage of young talent and, as it so happens, have already checked in on Guerrero. They are one of the few teams that could readily offer Toronto the ‘rebuild in a can’ they have demanded without damaging their long-term potential too severely. Several major league-ready players wait in the minors but are blocked by other quality players already on the roster. And with Juan Soto on their team and in his prime, the time to contend is now. Adding a star like Vladimir Guerrero Jr. if only for just a year may give them the ability to compete with the Dodgers for the National League crown. But given Toronto’s extensive demands, who would they need to part with?
A realistic Blue Jays-Mets trade to send Vladimir Guerrero Jr. to New York
A player of Guerrero’s caliber is never cheap; and the demands from the Blue Jays are more than what is deemed feasible for most teams given that Guerrero is a one-year rental who hasn’t been consistent throughout his career. But if the Mets are going to land a new star to play first base, a package is going to need to look something like this.
Headlining the package is Mark Vientos. The young third baseman burst onto the scene last season hitting 27 home runs in just 413 at-bats after struggling through 2023. He finished 2024 with a slash line of .266/.322/.516/.838. While already an exceptional hitter, his on-base percentage could use just a little work. Vientos shouldn’t be a player the Mets are easily willing to part with given he still has five years under their control, but dealing for Guerrero is a costly endeavor. The Blue Jays may not accept a trade from the Mets if Vientos isn’t included, but that will depend on how far other teams are willing to go in their offers.
Along with Vientos, the Blue Jays would be receiving Jett Williams. A top 100 prospect, Williams has exceptional plate discipline and speed. Across three minor-league levels in 2023, Williams drew 104 walks. That is compared to his 410 at-bats from that season. In 2024, Williams’ spent time on the injured list and returned to finish the season with little success. Regardless, his talent at the plate should make him an attractive trade chip.
Also going to Toronto would be switch-hitter Ronny Mauricio. Mauricio is prized for his power, speed, arm strength and hitting ability after his astonishing success in AAA during his 2023 campaign. Unfortunately, he missed all of 2024 with an ACL injury. His short major-league stint in 2023 wasn’t too successful, but he did post the highest exit velocity on the team. For the Jays, Mauricio’s power could be game-changing.
Lastly, Toronto would receive Starling Marte. Injuries have plagued the aging outfielder the past two years which saw his numbers drop after great years in 2021 and 2022. Marte would be of interest as an intriguing bounce-back candidate. Last season, Marte hit .269/.327/.388/.715 with seven home runs through 335 at-bats. Even with his mediocre performance, his production in his injury-laden condition was still a plus when compared to the Blue Jays’ outfield from last year. For the Mets, unloading Marte would be a win. His spot in the outfield blocks their young talent from coming up and they seem reluctant to pay his contract. Marte is owed $20.75 million next season before hitting free agency. Trading Marte may be a win-win for both teams.
Having spared no.12 prospect Luisangel Acuna, Jeff McNeil, no. 1 prospect Brandon Sproat, no.3 prospect Drew Gilbert and former no. 2 prospect Brett Baty from the trading block, the Mets will have plenty of versatility and talent after losing three of their most promising bats. But when dealing such substantial package for just one year of Guerrero, the Mets will need to weigh risk versus the reward.