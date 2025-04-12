A sleeping NBA championship giant in LA has awakened, and it’s not the Lakers

Much of the conversation surrounding basketball in the City of Angels has centered around Luka Dončić and the Los Angeles Lakers, and reasonably so. After all, he downright torched the Dallas Mavericks in arguably the most highly anticipated revenge game in sports history.

Regardless, the Los Angeles Clippers aren't strangers to receiving the "little brother treatment," though their recent play suggests that doesn't bother this rapidly ascending squad. The Lakers have traditionally dominated the headlines throughout the city, but it may be time to change that.

While the Clippers have been an afterthought in their hometown, they've quietly been the hottest team in the NBA for roughly a month now. Yet, many continue overlooking them, instead discussing the Lakers as formidable championship contenders. But after a closer look at the numbers, it's clear which L.A. franchise should be garnering attention, and it's not the purple and gold.

The Clippers, not the Lakers, are the NBA championship contenders to look out for in L.A.

A fan on social media noted that the Clippers lead the league/tied for first in the following metrics over their last 15 contests:

Wins (13)

Offensive rating (124.1)

Net rating (17.1)

Defensive rebounds per game (35.8)

Opponent offensive rebounds per game allowed (8.9)

Opponent second-chance points per game allowed (10.9)

Field-goal percentage (51.9 percent)

Three-point percentage (44.4 percent)

Plus/minus (+16.3)

Stats courtesy of NBA.com.

The user mentions that the Clippers also paced the Association in defensive rating, but the Orlando Magic have since narrowly surpassed them. Nevertheless, they're an elite stop unit. Their combination of rangy, versatile wings, scrappy guards and an imposing interior presence in burgeoning star Ivica Zubac stacks up with the best.

Zubac has established himself as an upper-echelon center and a key cog for the Clippers. Offensively, he and pick-and-roll maestro James Harden have formed a lethal two-man game connection. On the other end of the floor, the 28-year-old has been protecting the rim at a high level, garnering Defensive Player of the Year buzz. His two-way efforts have also earned him dark horse All-NBA hype.

Moreover, superstar wing Kawhi Leonard is slowly but surely returning to pre-injury form and Harden remains one of the league's premier floor generals. Their starpower paired with Zubac's rise gives the Clippers a dynamic trio. Veteran swingman Norman Powell is a certified bucket-getter and sharpshooting trade deadline acquisition Bogdan Bogdanović has found his footing after a rock integration process.

With a plethora of shooting, size, vertical spacing, defensive versatility, on-ball creation and capable point-of-attack defenders, the Clippers are equipped to make noise this postseason. The Dončić-led Lakers are captivating everyone, but another powerhouse in L.A. is flying under the radar.