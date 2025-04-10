Luka Dončić torched the Mavs in his return — here are 5 moments you’ve got to see

Once the love fest ended and it was time to lace 'em up, Luka Dončić went from fighting back tears to stone-cold killer mode.

Dončić returned to the American Airlines Center for the first time since stunningly being traded from the Dallas Mavericks to the Los Angeles Lakers. He was showered with love while getting introduced as a visitor, including a heartfelt pregame tribute video that got fans in their feels. But the Slovenian superstar wasted no time asserting his dominance the moment the highly anticipated contest tipped off.

In 18 first-half minutes, Dončić scored 31 points! He was making it rain from downtown, becoming the third Laker since 1997-98 to register at least 30 points and five threes in a half. Below, we highlighted some of his finest moments from an iconic "revenge game" performance.

5 best moments from Luka Dončić's dominant return to Dallas

The arena may have reached its highest point when Dončić recorded his first bucket in Dallas as a member of the opposing club. Mavs fans couldn't help but get loud for their former franchise icon, even if he's donning a different uniform.

Of course, it wouldn't be a homecoming for Dončić without his patented stepback three. Fittingly, he drilled the trey over the outstretched arm of All-Star big man Anthony Davis, who the Mavs received in the blockbuster deal for him.

Davis wasn't the only ex-Laker on the wrong end of a heavily contested Dončić triple. Max Christie tried to stop Luka, even forcing him to stop his dribble. But a simple reset pass and reload led to the five-time All-NBA selection's 23rd, 24th and 25th points of the evening.

For his fifth long-range jumper in the opening frame, Dončić crossed up Caleb Martin to create enough separation for another stepback. Nothing the Mavericks wing could've done would've disrupted him -- he was clearly locked in and had been waiting for this moment.

Finishing with 45 points (16-of-28 from the field, 7-of-10 from three), eight rebounds, six assists and four steals, Dončić demolished the Mavs in his homecoming. The Lakers also clinched a playoff berth thanks to their blowout victory in Dallas. And to top it all off, the 26-year-old received a well-deserved standing ovation from the crowd.