Mavericks fans cry alongside Luka Dončić in heartbreaking return to Dallas

Luka Dončić and the Dallas Mavericks have already seen each other since the all-time shocking trade that sent him to the Los Angeles Lakers. But that was at Crypto.com Arena in the City of Angels, not the Big D.

For the first time since the Mavericks re-routed Dončić to the Lakers, the Slovenian superstar returned to the American Airlines Center -- as a visitor. Los Angeles traveled to Dallas for a late regular-season clash with a little extra juice. It also marked his first time in the city he once called home.

The Mavericks greeted Dončić with a tear-jerking tribute video before the team's highly anticipated showdown with the Lakers to commemorate his time with the franchise. It was a touching eulogy that got everyone in their feels, including the 26-year-old. He and the Dallas faithful ostensibly still can't comprehend their wanted breakup.

If X (formerly known as Twitter) is any indication, Mavs fans will perennially grieve Dončić's untimely departure.

Subscribe to The Whiteboard, FanSided’s daily email newsletter on everything basketball. If you like The Whiteboard, share it with a friend! If you don’t like it, share it with an enemy!

Luka Dončić, Mavericks fans mourn together after heartfelt tribute video

LUKA DONCIC IS IN TEARS WATCHING HIS TRIBUTE, IM OUT BRO 💔 pic.twitter.com/OloQ6BMUU5 — Kyrie Center (@kyriecenterig) April 9, 2025

Was someone cutting onions throughout the streets of Dallas? Watching Dončić cry had Mavericks supporters in tears with him, and it's hard to blame them. Many envisioned the 2018 No. 3 overall pick never leaving the organization that called his name on draft night.

Luka Doncic tribute vid pic.twitter.com/teKbjFSXPh — Hoops (@HoopMixOnly) April 9, 2025

As mentioned, the pregame festivities for Dončić were sentimental. After seeing him weep while getting introduced, Mavs fans couldn't help but begin emotional eating. Unfortunately, no amount of food can wash down the pain of seeing the five-time All-NBA selection in a Lakers uniform.

The love and connection between the city of Dallas and Luka Doncic is about as real as anything in pro-sports ❤️ pic.twitter.com/RePiDkjICZ — Jason Gallagher (@jga41agher) April 9, 2025

"The love and connection between the city of Dallas and Luka Dončić is about as real as anything in pro-sports," The Ringer's Jason Gallagher states. As a devoted Mavs fan, he knows better than most how much Luka means to D-Town, and vice versa.

Fans give Luka Dončić a loud reception after his first points as a visitor at the American Airlines Center. pic.twitter.com/iMmPwMIte3 — Grant Afseth (@GrantAfseth) April 9, 2025

Listen to the crowd after Dončić's first points in Dallas as a member of the opposing club. When have you ever seen/heard something like this? It speaks to the adoration the fan base has for the ex-Maverick.

Watching the Luka Doncic tribute video has me feeling so awful for Mavs fans. The kid grew up in a city so far from home and they loved him.



They don’t deserve this. He didn’t deserve this.



Nico Harrison will never be forgiven for this in Dallas. pic.twitter.com/BJslzmhkTR — BBallBums (@BBallBums) April 9, 2025

It's hard not to feel awful for Mavs fans. They got a front-row seat to watching Dončić grow up from a 19-year-old kid to the outstanding talent and individual he is today. Despite being over 5,000 miles from his native country, Dallas made him feel at home. General manager Nico Harrison will never be forgiven for taking that away from them.