Aaron Boone, bullpen ruin a potential legacy game for Aaron Judge
The New York Yankees had a 3-0 lead within their grasp. It was literally right there. Then it was yanked from them. First from Jhonkensy Noel and then from David Fry. And thanks to the Yankees bullpen, there won’t be a celebration in the Bronx on Thursday night.
After Clarke Schmidt was pulled in the fifth innings with one out remaining, it seemed to all go down hill for the Yankees.
Tim Mayza came in to relieve Ian Hamilton. Mayza closed out the inning giving up a hit and walking two batters. Then Tommy Kahnle came in for nearly two innings of relief only to walk two batters and give up a hit as well. He did record one strikeout.
When Luke Weaver came into the game was when the real collapse happened. Weaver gave up a double with two outs to bring Noel, the game-tying batter, to the plate. Noel needed just two pitches to send a 404 foot shot out of play to give Cleveland hope.
And then Clay Holmes filled in for Weaver and gave up a single to Bo Naylor, the first batter he saw. And three batters later, gave up a two-run walk off home run to David Fry.
Just like that, the bullpen spoiled what could have been an Aaron Judge legacy game, something that critics have pointed outthat he's been lacking in his career. After all, it was his two-run home run that scored Juan Soto that put the Yankees in position to take the lead. His home run tied the game at three.
It was the moment that would have cemented his legacy and now it’s simply a moment in a postseason loss.
How Aaron Boone shattered Aaron Judge’s legacy moment
As bad as the bullpen played in Game 3 of the ALCS, Aaron Boone deserves some criticism as well for taking away from Judge’s moment. After all, it was his decision to make the pitching changes as frequently as he did.
It’s a mind game, how long you let a reliever go at this point in the season, knowing there’s more games to play. And now with the Guardians getting the win, the bullpen becomes even more critical if this series goes seven games.
Between the pitching decisions and benching Anthony Rizzo for Game 3, Boone deserves some blame as well as the bullpen. Hopefully Judge doesn’t hold it against them. Because they’re to blame for stealing his moment from him.