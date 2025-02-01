Aaron Boone is insulting Yankees fans' intelligence with latest defense of DJ LeMahieu
By Marci Rubin
The New York Yankees have made some exciting moves this MLB offseason, but one area of concern that remains is third base. Much to fans' dismay, DJ LeMahieu is in the mix for the position. The plan for 2025 is for LeMahieu, Oswaldo Cabrera and Oswald Peraza to compete for the starting job at third.
With comments made by manager Aaron Boone on Friday, it's clear that the Yankees are entering the 2025 season still expecting to get something out of LeMahieu. The 36-year-old has really struggled over the past several seasons, but they refuse to give up on the aging veteran.
Aaron Boone continues to defend DJ LeMahieu as 2025 season approaches
"I think a lot of people are counting out DJ," Boone said during a Q & A at the New Jersey Vietnam Veterans’ Memorial & Museum on Friday night. "It wasn’t long ago when DJ was one of the best hitters in the American League."
There’s no disputing that DJ Lemahieu was a great hitter. But here’s the thing. It was a long time ago. It’s been five years since LeMahieu was at the top of his game in 2020.
LeMahieu won the National League batting title in 2016 with the Colorado Rockies and the American League batting title in 2020 with the Yankees. He was a big asset to the Yankees in his first two seasons in pinstripes and continued to be a contributor in 2021, but it’s been downhill since. LeMahieu still has two years and $30 million left on his contract.
In 2024, LeMahieu slashed .204/.269/.259 with 26 RBI in 67 games. Aside from a burst of offense that included six runs driven in by LeMahieu against the Philadelphia Phillies on July 31, not much was memorable about his 2024 season. Recent rumors suggest that other Yankees veterans stepped in to keep him from being DFA’d in September when Jasson Dominguez was called up. Instead, LeMahieu went on the IL with a hip injury, a move that seemed like a phantom IL long before the latest rumors.
On Friday, Boone went on, expressing that LeMahieu's hitting struggles are due to not being healthy. “With health, we think there's that great hitter still in there a little bit.”
LeMahieu has had a hard time getting healthy and staying healthy over the past three seasons. He hasn’t been the same since his toe injury in 2022, followed by a foot injury in 2024. But at what point do the Yankees accept that he's just gotten older and the LeMahieu from before the summer of 2022 is not coming back?
Although his struggles at the plate have been ongoing the past few seasons, LeMahieu’s defense almost never hurt the Yankees prior to 2024. That changed last season. Whether it was a mental block stemming from the hitting issues, skill regression from aging or both, LeMahieu’s fielding slipped in 2024, too. He’s no longer as sharp in the field as he once was. His play is hurting the Yankees on both sides of the ball now.
As annoyed as fans may be with Boone’s insult to their intelligence with his defense of LeMahieu in 2025, the person to really be upset with is Brian Cashman, who has chosen not to make moves to bring in a third baseman. As the manager, Boone is working with the roster he has. For as long as LeMahieu is on the roster, it’s Boone’s responsibility to try to find something in there. Telling the media he’s washed wouldn’t help get anything out of him.
While it’s clear to fans that he’s been given more than enough chances, the Yankees seem set on giving LeMahieu one more shot this spring. Maybe if he stays healthy, LeMahieu will find something in the tank to end his career on a better note.