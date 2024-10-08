Everything Aaron Boone said after Yankees Game 2 loss to Royals
By Thomas Erbe
In their Game 1 over the Kansas City Royals in the American League Division Series, the New York Yankees played a lot of small ball to put six runs on the board with nine hits. Game 2 saw seven hits leading to just two runs, but it felt much worse than that. The Royals tied the series as it now shifts to Kansas City, and Aaron Boone knows things need to change.
When Boone was a player, he was acquired by the Yankees from the Cincinnati Reds in 2003 in order to win a World Series. They made it to the Fall Classic, but fell to the Florida Marlins in six games. The next time the Yankees reached the pinnacle of baseball was in 2009. It also has not happend since.
Boone was hired as the Yankees' manager in 2018 to bring them back to relevancy as the 'Evil Empire'. Arguably, the 2024 roster provides him with the best chance he's had to win their first championship in 15 years. But after a challenging Game 2 loss, Boone's tone doesn't really ooze Yankee confidence.
Aaron Boone can only hope the Yankees regroup to win their series against the Royals
After his team was unable to execute on multiple opportunities to score more than two runs in a tough loss to the Royals in Game 2, Aaron Boone says the Yankees will "hopefully" regroup and win Game 3 in Kansas City. The Yankees scored just two runs on seven hits in Monday night's loss. The Royals pushed four runs across thanks to eleven hits.
Boone understands opportunities were missed against one of the best pitchers in the game, Cole Ragans. When a pitcher like Ragans is on the ropes like the Yankees had him, it's crucial to execute and capitalize. The Bronx Bombers just didn't have enough ammunition to make it happen.
Boone is now turning to right-hander Clarke Schmidt in Game 3, a decision that surprises some but was "fairly unanimous" in-house. Many thought it would be Lucas Gil taking the bump on Wednesday night. But despite Gil's very effective 2024 campaign, Boone says he feels Schmidt is the right choice.
Game 3 is obviously not a must-win. Each team only has one win and needs three to advance. But it's hard to feel good about the Yankees firing off two consecutive wins if needed after a loss on Wednesday. Aaron Boone and his star-studded roster are definitely on the ropes.