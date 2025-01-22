Aaron Glenn's first decision as Jets head coach could revive Aaron Rodgers career
The New York Jets officially agreed to terms on a contract with former Detroit Lions DC Aaron Glenn on Wednesday, making him the organization's next head coach.
He takes over for Robert Saleh and former interim head coach Jeff Ulbrich, who led the Jets to a 5-12 record in Aaron Rodgers' first full season with New York.
This has felt like the most probable outcome for a while. Glenn, a former Jets first-round pick and Pro Bowl cornerback, should play a key role in getting the Jets' defense on track. He also has strong opinions on how the offense should look, apparently.
According to ESPN's Michael Kay, the word on the street is that Glenn has "made it known" he wants Aaron Rodgers back next season. The Jets' veteran quarterback has a non-guaranteed contract for 2025 and beyond, and there has been considerable buzz around a potential release, trade, or even retirement.
Rodgers does not have much leverage. He has said he enjoys New York at every turn, but last season was openly miserable for all parties involved. Does Rodgers really want to run it back? Does New York's front office? We will soon find out, from the looks of it, how much sway Glenn has in his new clubhouse.
Aaron Glenn wants Aaron Rodgers back as Jets' quarterback in 2025
Many will be puzzled by Glenn's reported insistence. Rodgers, above all else, was a massive headache for the Jets last season. In addition to the untenable expectations he brought with him to New York, Rodgers was a constant distraction off the field, letting his worst takes fly on various nationally-platformed podcasts and always keeping the spotlight on him, through thick and thin.
That said, Rodgers is a four-time MVP. It's only natural for him to get the benefit of the doubt time and time again. Rodgers wasn't necessarily "bad" in the football department for New York. He wasn't close to his usual standards, but what could we reasonably expect from a 41-year-old coming off a major knee injury? Rodgers completed 63 percent of his passes for 3,867 yards and 28 touchdowns, with 11 interceptions and five fumbles to his name.
All in all, not terrible. The Jets' problems absolutely ran deeper than Rodgers, even if he was an easy focal point for the media firestorm that followed New York relentlessly. Rodgers deserved the broad majority of the criticism he took, to be clear — especially with his habit of deflecting blame and throwing coaches under the bus. But, Glenn's instinct to bring him back is understandable.
What exactly is the alternative? Aside from maybe Sam Darnold, a Jets castoff with no interest in a reunion, the free agent market is short on better options. The Jets aren't picking high enough for Cam Ward or Shedeur Sanders in what feels like a two-QB draft. Rodgers is not a long-term solution, but keeping him around for one more year, then drafting (or signing) his replacement in 2026 is not an idea without merit.
There are still plenty of variables left undecided. Who will be New York's OC? How does Rodgers feel about the front office, or vice versa? We know Woody Johnson isn't enthralled with his big-ticket investment at quarterback. If Glenn gets his way, though, it will be fascinating to see if Rodgers is capable of the elusive late-career renaissance.