Aaron Gordon subtly calls out other NBA teams while making claim about Nuggets playing style
By Lior Lampert
Fresh off signing a four-year, $133 million contract extension, Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon is feeling good -- mentally and physically.
With his long-term future secure, Gordon's ready to enter the 2024-25 NBA campaign with clear eyes and a full heart. He's focused on the season and whatever challenges it throws his and the Nuggets way, including the league's apparent goal to allow more physicality.
Speaking with reporters on the topic, Gordon was extremely candid, saying that a more bruising brand of basketball would ultimately favor him and the Nuggets. He believes they're built for a more chippy style of player, especially compared to other teams. Inadvertently or not, the 11th-year vet seemingly took a shot at the rest of the Association.
Aaron Gordon practically calls the rest of the NBA soft while saying the Nuggets prefer to play physically
"We'll see," Gordon stated (h/t ALLCITY Network/DNVR Sports' Adam Mares), regarding whether officials will legitimately allow more contact. "People start whining, and then they [refs] start calling ticky-tacks [fouls] again. I hope they let more physicality -- we're a physical team. We don't flop on this team. We don’t even really embellish on this team."
Which players/squads could Gordon be referencing that complain about whistles or who flop all over the court in hopes of getting a call? Was he speaking about anyone? Or was it merely a general statement? We'll leave that to interpretation, but it's a fun, thought-provoking exercise.
As a big man who isn't afraid to bang down, Gordon should embrace a tougher approach to the game. He possesses the size and strength to withstand it, thanks to his 6-foot-8, 235-pound frame. Moreover, the 2014 No. 4 overall draft pick is one of the best athletes in the sport, only further supporting his argument. Nonetheless, this is all a moot point if the way contests are officiated doesn't change.