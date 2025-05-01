Aaron Judge escalates Orioles tension with postgame shot after Yankees drama

At this point, New York Yankees superstar Aaron Judge can say just about anything he wants, and back it up at that. Judge just capped a monster March and April, and is hands-down the runaway favorite to win the American League MVP. Through April 30, Judge had a 3.2 fWAR, which is the highest total for any player in March and April dating back to at least 1974, per FanGraphs. However, all that dominance hasn't stopped Judge from stirring the pout with the AL East rival Orioles.

On Wednesday night, Orioles baserunner Heston Kjerstad slid into second base as infielder Pablo Lopez leapt to avoid him. The end result wasn't ideal for Kjerstad, as Lopez's groin area was directly in his face.

Heston Kjerstad gets a little feisty when Arkansas and Texas play baseball. Good to see he’s already dialed in and ready to scrap! pic.twitter.com/OgpXne667M — Andrew Ellis (@EllisAndrew_) May 1, 2025

I'm not sure whether it was Lopez's reaction to the play, or words exchanged in the aftermath, but not long after the bullpens cam jogging into the infield. A brawl was never all that close to breaking out, thankfully, but players on both teams were asked about the awkward moment postgame.

For more news and rumors, check out MLB Insider Robert Murray’s work on The Baseball Insiders podcast, subscribe to The Moonshot, our weekly MLB newsletter, and join the discord to get the inside scoop between now and the MLB offseason.

Aaron Judge downplayed Orioles-Yankees drama – and their rivalry

Judge downplayed the Orioles feelings, and even the so-called rivalry as a whole.

"It was a weird bench-clearing. The guy's jumping up to make a play,” Judge said. “I don't know what he's all mad about.”

Judge was asked a follow-up about how he viewed the Orioles as a rival.

“I don't know about a rivalry,” Judge said. “We're just out there to play ball."

Judge is straight to the point, but Baltimore might feel differently about this situation. The Orioles have long been chasing the Yankees in the AL East. Baltimore is the younger team, and thus constantly playing catchup.

The Yankees also seemingly have endless resources in comparison, including a larger payroll and ownership group willing to do (almost) whatever it takes to win. The Orioles let players like Corbin Burnes walk in free agency while hoarding their prospect cupboard. The Yankees chase hard after Juan Soto, and when they miss, they add the likes of Max Fried, Cody Bellinger, Devin Williams and Paul Goldschmidt with that money. You can see where the inferiority complex comes from.

It's easy for Judge to claim these two teams aren't rivals, but in baseball all it takes is one team to feel that angst, and both squads are eventually drawn into the narrative.