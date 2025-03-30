Aaron Judge trashed torpedo bat complaints with more than just another home run

In just their second game of the season, the New York Yankees hit nine home runs and scored 20 runs en route to a 20-9 drubbing of the Milwaukee Brewers at Yankee Stadium. To put it simply, this was not only one of the greatest game in New York's storied history, but it was one of the greatest offensive displays in MLB history. They wound up ending the day one home run shy of tying the single-game MLB record.

Several MLB fans called foul on the Yankees' offensive onslaught because certain Yankees players used a new-look bat design. Reigning AL MVP Aaron Judge, however, did not use a bat with a new-look barrel on Saturday, and he wound up launching three home runs. When asked why he didn't following his teammates' lead, his answer was simple and to the point.

Aaron Judge, when asked why he hasn't tried a Torpedo bat:



“What I’ve done the past couple of seasons speaks for itself.” — Bryan Hoch ⚾️ (@BryanHoch) March 30, 2025

Essentially, Judge has no interest in switching things up because of how dominant he is with the way he does things right now.

Sure enough, in prime Judge fashion, the 32-year-old drilled a long home run in his first at-bat in Sunday's series finale against the Milwaukee Brewers. He now has six hits in 11 at-bats with four home runs, 11 RBI, and two doubles on the young season.

Aaron Judge is unreal!



He has FOUR homers already this season 🤯 pic.twitter.com/7El1LWblYa — MLB (@MLB) March 30, 2025

Considering the success his teammates are having with the new-look barrels, it was a bit bold for Judge to dismiss the idea of making a switch. Judge hitting another home run shows exactly why he's just fine where he is.

Might Judge be better with the new barrel? Perhaps, but is it really worth risking anything? As is, Judge is arguably the best hitter in the sport. He is coming off an MVP campaign which saw him lead the AL in just about every major statistical category including 58 home runs and 144 RBI. Judge has hit as many as 62 home runs in a single season.

Given how good he already is, it isn't worth potentially making him uncomfortable with a different-styled barrel instead of simply letting him dominate right now. If Judge ever struggles, perhaps he'll make a switch, but given the kind of player he is, there's no need for Yankees fans to even think about that.