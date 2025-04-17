Aaron Rodgers all but eliminated one of his possible suitors on Pat McAfee Show

Aaron Rodgers has emerged from the shadows of free agency to speak his mind on the reporting and rumors surrounding him. Rodgers has yet to sign with a team, even with the only feasible opening for the four-time NFL MVP being the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Rodgers appeared on The Pat McAfee Show on Thursday to set the record straight regarding the rumors regarding his free agency. Rodgers said that he's not close to making a decision, and that retirement is still on the table. But he did shut down one report, saying that he's not waiting around to sign with the Minnesota Vikings.

Rodgers said it's not accurate to say that he's waiting around for the Vikings. https://t.co/dtDy1zV4N4 — Alan Saunders (@ASaunders_PGH) April 17, 2025

Aaron Rodgers says he's not waiting around to sign with the Vikings

When Rodgers officially hit free agency following his release from the New York Jets, the two teams heavily linked to the quarterback were the Steelers and the Giants. But, there were reports that Rodgers was willing to wait around for the Vikings.

This offseason, the Vikings moved on from starting quarterback Sam Darnold, who helped lead the team to 14 wins and a playoff berth, and backup Daniel Jones. The reasoning behind the move was to move forward with 2024 first-round pick J.J. McCarthy as their QB1. Even after the writing was on the wall that this was the desired direction, the rumors of Rodgers waiting for the Vikings to express interest began circulating.

Rodgers said he does talk with Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell outside of football. But he says he's not waiting for them to sign him, and he didn't pitch mentoring McCarthy as quarterback.

Out of the teams linked to Rodgers, the Vikings represented his opportunity to contend for the Super Bowl, given how stacked their roster is on paper.

Rodgers claims that he is willing to play for $10 million, and is not looking to break the bank on a new contract. Additionally, he doesn't have a timeline in place to make a decision, citing that he's dealing with "difficult stuff" in his inner circle and personal life. Rodgers says that playing in 2025 and retirement are both on the table.

So for now, Rodgers isn't close to signing a new contract. And based on his comments, it doesn't seem like the Vikings are an option. Heck, as of now, it doesn't seem like any team is an option.