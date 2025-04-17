Everything Aaron Rodgers did and didn't say about the Steelers on his Pat McAfee Show appearance

In early March, an anonymous general manager sent out a warning to teams interested in signing Aaron Rodgers: teams waiting for the veteran quarterback to make a decision should “do so at their own risk.”

The Pittsburgh Steelers ignored that advice, and they’re now paying the price. Less than one week away the 2025 NFL Draft, Pittsburgh has yet to sign a starting quarterback. Russell Wilson and Justin Fields both left in free agency and signed lucrative contracts in the Meadowlands, Rodgers’ old stomping grounds. The Steelers managed to sign quarterback Mason Rudolph, but he does little to inspire confidence for a city that is growing impatient.

Early reports indicated that Rodgers was interested in signing with the Minnesota Vikings. When they rejected him in favor of second-year quarterback J.J. McCarthy, Rodgers appeared to settle for Pittsburgh. He met with the Steelers for six hours and even held a practice session with wide receiver DK Metcalf. Then, CBS Sports reporter Aditi Kinkhabwala told Pittsburgh's “93.7 The Fan” this week that Rodgers "may not necessarily have the appetite for an offseason program and having to marshal through a new culture, new teammates, young teammates."

For the most part, Rodgers has been quiet. That changed on Thursday, when he made his big reveal on — of course — “The Pat McAfee Show.” Here’s everything Rodgers had to say about the Steelers and his future.

Everything Aaron Rodgers said on about the Steelers

It’s become almost an annual tradition for the quarterback: stir speculation and controversy, go silent, and then pop up with a big announcement. Rodgers reportedly has an offer on the table from the Steelers, who have been left in a holding pattern while the 41-year-old quarterback makes a decision about his future. Pittsburgh signed Mason Rudolph as an insurance policy earlier this offseason, but they'd almost surely rather have Rodgers under center come Week 1.

Rodgers started things off to "set the record straight" regarding the rumors regarding his free agency. Rodgers said that he is 41 years old, in a serious relationship, and "has people in [his] inner circle battling difficult stuff."

On the @PatMcAfeeShow, free agent QB Aaron Rodgers says, "I'll set it all straight. From the jump, I'm in a different phase of my life, I'm 41 years old, I'm in a serious relationship, I have personal commitments I've made... and people in my inner circle battling difficult… — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 17, 2025

In regards to free agency, has Rodgers gotten closer to making a decision? The answer to that, is no.

Rodgers said he told interested teams in free agency that he isn't focused on breaking the bank on a new contract. In fact, Rodgers said he would "play for $10 million." But Rodgers said he is "open to anything" and that retirement is "still a possibility." Rodgers stressed he is still open to anything.

Aaron Rodgers says on @PatMcAfeeShow: "I told every single one of the teams, it ain't about the money. I said I'll play for $10M. Whatever."



"I'm open to anything and attached to nothing. Retirement could still be a possibility. Focus on personal life." — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 17, 2025

Rodgers also addressed the rumors and reporting that he was waiting around for the Minnesota Vikings, given that they are set to be a Super Bowl contender on paper. Rodgers said that the reporting that he was waiting around for the Vikings was not accurate.

Rodgers said it's not accurate to say that he's waiting around for the Vikings. https://t.co/dtDy1zV4N4 — Alan Saunders (@ASaunders_PGH) April 17, 2025

Rodgers addressed the end of his tenure with the Jets, where he was informed of his release by new head coach Aaron Glenn and general manager Darren Mougey. Rodgers said that when he met with the Jets after flying cross-country, Glenn quickly left the room to get Mougey, who asked him, "you sure you want to play football?" Rodgers replied with "yes," but was met with the following response from Mougey:

"We're going in a different direction."

Rodgers said he would have preferred a phone conversation if that was going to be the Jets' answer rather than flying to New Jersey to meet with them.

Aaron Rodgers is not a fan of the new #Jets regime. Rodgers said when he went to meet with new HC Aaron Glenn, Glenn quickly left the room to get GM Darren Mougey. Rodgers expected a long conversation after flying cross-country, but Mougey simply asked, “You sure want to play… https://t.co/UPJOoBdYaJ — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) April 17, 2025

When discussing the Steelers and a potential deadline to accept a deal, Rodgers claims that that's not the case. Rodgers says that he's spoken with Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin "many times" and that what he's dealing with in his personal life is taking precedence over signing with an NFL team. That, and Rodgers says he told the Steelers that if they want to move on, they can do so.