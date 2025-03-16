Latest report makes clear that Aaron Rodgers' Vikings interest is a one-way street

Aaron Rodgers was expected to carry the New York Jets out of the darkness. Instead, he brought them deeper into it. The team imploded during his two years in the Meadowlands, and the new regime in New York decided to sever ties with the 41-year-old quarterback this offseason.

The Jets released Rodgers after two disappointing seasons yielded few positive memories. Now, Rodgers is exploring free agency for the first time in his 20-year career. After three days on the open market, the four-time MVP’s next destination has dwindled down to three potential teams.

Rodgers could join the New York Giants, although that would be a bit like living with an ex-girlfriend and dating someone new. He could also join the Pittsburgh Steelers and play for Mike Tomlin, who he’s expressed admiration for in the past. The third — and perhaps least likely — option is to follow in the footsteps of Brett Favre and join the Minnesota Vikings, his former NFC North rival.

Signing with the Vikings may just be Aaron Rodgers’ pipe dream

Rodgers reportedly prefers Minnesota and the Vikings have been “strongly weighing the possibility of pursuing” Rodgers, per The Athletic’s Michael Silver, Dianna Russini and Alec Lewis.

It’s difficult to assess the validity of reports this time of year. Agents use the media in an attempt to spark bidding wars for their clients, while teams attempt to manipulate public perception on their decisions in free agency. In this particular case, conflicting reports suggest that the Vikings may not be as interested in Rodgers as he is in them.

Rodgers is reportedly seeking a contract that would earn him an annual salary of approximately $33.3 million. It would likely be in his best interest to create a bidding war, and conflicting reports suggest that may be what his agent is attempting to do. A Vikings source reportedly told ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler that signing Rodgers is possible, but not likely. NFL insider Benjamin Allbright took it a step further in a social media post on Saturday.

“I’ll be more blunt,” Allbright posted. “The Vikings have no interest in Aaron Rodgers despite his interest in them.”

Despite finishing with a 14-3 record in 2024, the Vikings allowed starting quarterback Sam Darnold to leave in free agency. The veteran was always expected to be a stopgap starter while the team developed JJ McCarthy, who they selected with the No. 10 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. Although the second-year quarterback missed the entirety of his rookie season with an injury, he still has the potential for a bright future in Minnesota.

On the other hand, the Giants and Steelers have few alternatives if Rodgers rejects their offers. The only quarterback under contract in New York is Tommy DeVito, who has won just three of his eight games as a starter. The Steelers downgraded their quarterback room this offseason by replacing former quarterbacks Russell Wilson and Justin Fields with Mason Rudolph and Skylar Thompson.