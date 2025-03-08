Vikings dark horse QB candidate is easily the funniest outcome

The Minnesota Vikings opted to not use the franchise tag on veteran quarterback Sam Darnold, allowing him to test the open market as an unrestricted free agency. The only viable starter on Minnesota’s roster is second-year quarterback JJ McCarthy, who remains an unknown after suffering a season-ending injury as a rookie.

The Vikings need to bring in a veteran passer, but the list of available quarterbacks is beginning to shrink. Matthew Stafford elected to sign an extension with the Los Angeles Rams, and the Las Vegas Raiders acquired veteran quarterback Geno Smith in a trade with the Seattle Seahawks. Darnold isn’t expected to return to Minnesota, and the Vikings may have no better option than signing a former Green Bay Packers quarterback once again.

The Vikings have emerged as a dark-horse candidate to sign Aaron Rodgers, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported on Saturday. While that may not be the best outcome for Minnesota, it would certainly be the most entertaining.

The Vikings may be doomed to repeat history with Aaron Rodgers

When quarterbacks begin their career behind a veteran, it’s natural for the young passers to pick up traits from the elder statesman. Sometimes it’s practice habits, work ethic and leadership qualities. Other times, it’s cadences, footwork or throwing motions. Yet, Rodgers appears to be taking it one step further.

After spending the first three seasons of his career behind Hall of Fame quarterback Brett Favre, Rodgers appears to be following his predecessor’s entire career trajectory. There’s only one final step to accomplish: Rodgers has to end his career with the Vikings, and the stars appear to be aligning for destiny to run its course.

Rodgers already has plenty in common with Favre. Both quarterbacks faced early doubts despite being first-round picks, and neither of them started in their rookie season. They both won a Super Bowl championship in their sixth season, and they earned nearly the same amount of Pro Bowl nods and All-Pro selections. Favre started 16 seasons for the Packers, while Rodgers started 15 seasons. Both quarterbacks were irked when the Packers drafted a first-round quarterback near the end of their tenure with the team.

Then, both of them wore out their welcome in Green Bay and joined the New York Jets. Like Favre, Rodgers’ time with the Jets proved to be a massive disappointment. Favre started just one season in New York before joining the Vikings. Now, Rodgers could complete the cycle.

Favre and Rodgers helped the Packers enjoy roughly three decades of success. During their time in Green Bay, the Hall of Fame talents combined for three Super Bowl championships, seven NFL Most Valuable Player honors and seven All-Pro selections. Despite their accolades, neither quarterback found success after leaving Lambeau Field.

Favre spent the final two years of his career with Minnesota and nearly crafted a storybook ending. He led the Vikings to a 12-4 record in 2009 and brought the team to the doorstep of Super Bowl XLIV, but that quickly unraveled in the NFC Championship Game, when Favre threw a game-altering interception with just 19 seconds left on the clock. The interception prevented the Vikings from attempting a game-winning field goal, and they ultimately lost in overtime. In the following season, Favre mustered just five wins.

Meanwhile, Rodgers has spent the last few years of his career sharing his personality with fans. Since his final days in Green Bay, Rodgers has peddled conspiracy theories, considered a career in politics, introduced the world to darkness retreats, engaged in vicious feuds with late-night comedy hosts, fooled reporters with the semantic differences of being vaccinated and being immunized, skipped mandatory minicamp, and dismantled the Jets organization from within.

That may not be what the Vikings want right now, especially while they’re trying to develop a young quarterback. Fate, however, could be hard to stop.