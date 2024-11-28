Aaron Rodgers produces two new scapegoats for Jets to can
By Kinnu Singh
Will he, won't he? New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers is teasing his future plans and toying with other people's jobs once again.
The New York Jets are barreling toward their 14th consecutive season without a postseason appearance, the longest active playoff drought among all four major North American professional sports leagues. As the rest of the NFL focuses in on the teams still in the hunt for Super Bowl LIX, Rodgers has found alternate paths to get the attention he desires.
As the Jets enter the final month of their disappointing season, there has been rising speculation about the quarterback's health and future with the team. After disputing reports that he no longer wants to play for the Jets, Rodgers shed some light on a key factor that will shape his decision after the season.
Aaron Rodgers is letting the Jets know they can fire Nathaniel Hackett (if they want)
"I would say I love [offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett], I love [passing game coordinator and quarterbacks coach] Todd [Downing]," Rodgers said on Wednesday, per ESPN's Rich Cimini. "I love the staff, but them not being here would not be a deal-breaker for me."
The Jets hired Nathaniel Hackett as offensive coordinator before the 2023 season in an effort to recruit Rodgers from the Green Bay Packers. Hackett had a disastrous stint as head coach of the Denver Broncos, but his relationship with Rodgers proved valuable. Even when New York decided to change offensive coordinators this season, Hackett was kept on the staff, most likely due to his relationship with Rodgers.
While Rodgers' talent may have allowed him to have some power over coaching and roster decisions in the past, he's also running out of the leverage to make such demands at this point in his career. After all, it's not like Daniel Jones, the former quarterback of Rodgers' neighboring team, had any say over the New York Giants decision-making.
After Tom Brady made it look easy to play until his mid-40s, Rodgers has reminded everyone just how difficult it truly is. The future Hall of Fame quarterback, who is just days away from age 41, began the 2024 season as the oldest active quarterback in the league. While he has flashed moments of his former brilliance, it has become more evident than ever that he is no longer the player he once was.
Rodgers suffered a torn Achilles tendon on just his fourth snap of the 2023 season, and he has battled through various injuries and ailments to play every game this season.
At this stage of his career, Rodgers has to meet demands before he can make them.