Steelers could twist knife in Aaron Rodgers by drafting better option in Green Bay

Nearly two months into the offseason, the Pittsburgh Steelers remain in quarterback purgatory. Last year’s tandem of quarterbacks, Russell Wilson and Justin Fields, both left Pittsburgh in free agency and landed in the Meadowlands. Despite the reunion with former third-round pick Mason Rudolph, there is no doubt that Pittsburgh still lacks a viable starting option for the 2025 season.

The Steelers have been tied to veteran quarterback Aaron Rodgers in recent weeks, but the lack of movement is becoming concerning. Rodgers met with the team for six hours and even held a throwing session with incoming wide receiver DK Metcalf, but a contract has yet to be signed. Steelers owner Art Rooney II expressed that the team has received “positive signals” from the four-time MVP quarterback, but Rodgers is far from a trustworthy option at this stage of the offseason.

Pittsburgh may already be getting tired of Rodgers’ antics, as his indecisiveness continues to hold up their roster-building plans. Rather than waiting for the struggling veteran, the Steelers could choose youth by selecting their next starting quarterback in the 2025 NFL Draft.

Steelers are emerging as favorites to land Jalen Milroe in the 2025 NFL Draft

Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe accepted an invitation to attend the 2025 NFL Draft in Green Bay, according to The Athletic’s Dane Brugler. Only a handful of players are invited to attend the draft each year, and those spots are usually reserved for players who are expected to be taken in the first round. Milroe’s invitation comes as a surprise, but it may be a hint of where he’s expected to land.

Last year’s draft class saw six quarterbacks taken in the first 12 picks, but this year’s quarterback class is notably weaker. Miami’s Cam Ward and Colorado’s Shedeur Sanders are considered to be first-round prospects, but opinions are split on a handful of passers behind them. Still, there is a good chance that another quarterback could wind up hearing his name called in the opening round.

Milroe has mostly been viewed as a second-round pick in the past few months, but his stock has been on the rise in recent weeks. The 22-year-old has worked out with the Cleveland Browns and met with the Steelers. The Browns, who currently hold the No. 2 overall pick, are unlikely to pursue Milroe at their current position, which leaves Pittsburgh as the likely destination.

The Steelers currently hold the No. 21 overall pick, which falls just slightly higher than Milroe’s current projection. FanSided’s Cody Williams projected the Steelers to snag the quarterback with their first pick after reports claimed that the team’s scouts “love” the Alabama product.

Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin has expressed his desire to find a mobile quarterback, and Milroe would fit the bill. Although he leaves plenty to be desired as a pure passer, Milroe has an abundance of natural talent and could thrive as a rushing threat. His inconsistency as a passer could cause some turbulence early on, but offensive coordinator Arthur Smith has shown the ability to extract production out of electrifying rushing quarterbacks. The Steelers posted a 4-2 record with Fields as their starter last year by limiting his mistakes and capitalizing on his strengths.

Milroe received his opportunity to start in 2023 after former Alabama quarterback Bryce Young declared for the draft. In his two years as a starter, Milroe threw for 5,678 yards and 39 touchdowns while rushing for 1,257 yards and 32 touchdowns. He also earned second-team All-SEC honors in 2023.