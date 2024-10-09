Woody Johnson fired one of main reasons Aaron Rodgers came to Jets in first place
By Mark Powell
The New York Jets shockingly moved off of head coach Robert Saleh after five weeks. In typical Jets fashion, it was filled with drama, as Saleh was fired in the morning by owner Woody Johnson and, per some reports, was escorted off the premises.
Regardless of how the Saleh firing was handled, he is no longer the head coach in New York. That much is certain, and the Jets will move forward with interim head coach Jeff Ulbrich (formerly the defensive coordinator) leading the charge.
In the aftermath of Saleh's firing, some wondered how much of a role Aaron Rodgers played, if any. Johnson claims he gave the quarterback a heads up, but the decision ultimately fell on ownership. Saleh is a tremendous defensive coordinator, but at least in New York was not cut out to be a head coach.
The Jets offense struggled mightily with Saleh, a defensive mind, in charge of operations. Nathaniel Hackett ought to be sweating as well despite his close friendship with Rodgers -- the 2024 season has not gone as planned so far.
Aaron Rodgers comments on Jets, Robert Saleh's firing Wednesday
During an appearance on the Pat McAfee show, Aaron Rodgers wished Saleh the best while also revealing the former head coach was one of the reasons he requested a trade to the Jets in the first place. Despite what some naysayers may think, Rodgers didn't play a role in his firing. If anything, he was ready to go to war for Saleh each and every week, assuming you believe cable television.
As Rodgers states, the NFL is a tough business. The future Hall of Famer is 40 years old, and even if he didn't play a direct role in Saleh's dismissal, the urgency the Jets have to win now because of Rodgers age certainly did.
The Jets are 2-3 on the young season, and are just a game behind the Buffalo Bills in the AFC East. By acting now, Johnson took a gamble he hopes pays off in a quick turnaround and postseason appearance.
If not, well, what could be more Jets than that?