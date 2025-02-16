Aaron Rodgers could come crawling back to the Packers for one reason only
By Mark Powell
The Green Bay Packers moved on from Aaron Rodgers over two years ago, trading the veteran quarterback to the New York Jets for draft capital. It's safe to assume the Packers won that trade, as Rodgers Jets tenure did not go according to plan, as he injured his Achilles his first season, and then failed to make a playoff run in his second.
The Jets hired a new head coach this offseason in Aaron Glenn. While Glenn tried to keep an open mind about the 41-year-old Rodgers, the coach wanted a fresh start. Rodgers met with Glenn and the front office, with reports suggesting he pleaded for another chance. It didn't work, and the Jets informed Rodgers they will move in a new direction.
Will Aaron Rodgers play football again?
It's unclear where that leaves Rodgers. He'll be 42 next December, and everywhere he goes, a media circus follows. It's incredible we ever thought New York might be a good fit given the media market. Rodgers wants a chance to lead a contending team, but any organization with an opportunity to win shouldn't be interested in the future Hall of Famer. Rodgers is coming off one of his worst full seasons as a starter, and isn't getting any younger.
Rebuilding teams could be up for a season of Rodgers as a bridge quarterback, but that won't offer him a chance to win. If Rodgers wants to go out on his own terms, playing for the Raiders or Titans may offer him that, but that sure seems unlikely.
Aaron Rodgers should sign with the Packers for one day only
The best bet for Rodgers is to retire, and take a job covering the league, whether it be in broadcasting or elsewhere. Even if I don't like him, Rodgers commands an audience better than most former NFL quarterbacks. Tom Brady got a massive contract from FOX. Rodgers should have similar success on the media market – just look at his Pat McAfee segments for inspiration.
If Rodgers picks that route, that will make his next and final stop...Green Bay. Yes, Rodgers should retire a Packer, whether that comes this offseason or next. As messy as the divorce was, Rodgers will always be beloved in Green Bay. He is a Packers legend and should end his career where it all began – with a ceremonial press conference that ultimately means little.
Rodgers has ruffled some feathers over the years. He's also a first-ballot Hall of Famer, and a Packer for life. We'll conveniently forget about his Jets days in a decade or so.