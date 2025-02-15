Aaron Rodgers could spurn potential suitors for most attention-seeking route
By Kinnu Singh
In 2023, New York Jets owner Woody Johnson flew his general manager and head coach to Southern California in an attempt to persuade Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers to accept a trade. Two years later, the tone has completely changed.
When Rodgers flew to New Jersey to meet with new head coach Aaron Glenn and general manager Darren Mougey, he was informed they would only be open to retaining him as their starting quarterback if he agreed to meet certain stipulations. Shortly after, the Jets announced that they would be parting ways with the four-time NFL MVP.
The future for both sides is suddenly murky. New York’s quarterback room features only veteran Tyrod Taylor and 2024 fifth-round pick Jordan Travis. Rodgers, on the other hand, could have trouble finding a new team.
Aaron Rodgers could bring his conspiracy expertise to the broadcast booth
The Athletic’s Mike Jones polled a half-dozen NFL talent evaluators to determine how many teams would be in the market for Rodgers, and their findings weren’t promising. There are few teams who need quarterbacks, but none of them are close to contending for a championship. If Rodgers decides to retire, Jones suggested that the 20-year veteran could find a career in broadcasting.
“He can remain close to the game and still make great money with a TV deal,” Jones wrote. “Tom Brady’s making $37.5 million a year on average from Fox. Rodgers, whose appearances on ‘The Pat McAfee Show’ inspired considerable attention, should be able to command a pretty penny as well.”
Placing a microphone in front of the controversial quarterback has not proven to be a wise decision in recent years. In his two years with the Jets, Rodgers made more news off of the field than he did on it. He has peddled conspiracy theories, flirting with a vice presidential campaign, introduced the world to darkness retreats, engaged in vicious feuds with late-night comedy hosts, fooled reporters with the semantic differences of being vaccinated and being immunized, skipped mandatory minicamp for an "important event” and dismantled the Jets organization from within.
Rodgers’ first season in New York ended after he ruptured his Achilles tendon after just four offensive snaps. In 2024, the 41-year-old was the oldest active quarterback in the league last season, and it showed — the Jets finished with more controversies than wins. There was Woody Johnson’s public spat with his head coach, rumors that Johnson wanted to bench Rodgers after Week 4, coach Robert Saleh’s firing after Week 5, reports of Johnson’s overbearing leadership after firing general manager Joe Douglas in Week 12, and — of course — reports that Johnson used video game ratings to make roster decisions.