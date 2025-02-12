Whyahuasca? Aaron Rodgers' need for attention helped lead to looming Jets divorce
By Kinnu Singh
Just three years ago, quarterback Aaron Rodgers was named the AP NFL Most Valuable Player for the fourth time in his career.
At the time, Rodgers was publicly scolding the Green Bay Packers for the way they treated their players. One year later, the New York Jets’ brass was flying across the country in a desperate attempt to recruit him to their team.
That’s a stark contrast from where things stand with the 41-year-old today. Teams were willing to tolerate Rodgers’ quirks while he was leading them to victory. As his talent began to fade, so did tolerance for his behavior. At this stage of his career, he is no longer in a position to make demands. Instead, he’s being asked to meet them.
Jets wanted Aaron Rodgers to stop appearances on “The Pat McAfee Show”
Rodgers met with Jets head coach Aaron Glenn and general manager Darren Mougey last week to discuss his future, The Athletic’s Dianna Russini reported on Monday. The team’s new leadership was reportedly open to Rodgers returning as their starting quarterback, but only if he agreed to meet certain stipulations.
According to Russini, Rodgers would no longer be permitted to make external media appearances during the season, including on “The Pat McAfee Show.” That was apparently unacceptable, considering the Jets are expected to part ways with Rodgers this offseason.
Rodgers’ decline has been sudden and steep. When the Jets traded for the aging veteran two years ago, he was expected to carry them to the Super Bowl. Instead, he played just four snaps in 2023 and mustered just five wins in 2024. He has now thrown 23 interceptions in his last two full seasons, which is more than his total number of interceptions over a five-year span from 2017 to 2021.
There was a time when most conversations regarding Rodgers were solely related to his arm talent, on-field production and Hall of Fame trajectory. Those discussions have become increasingly rare in recent years, particularly after he made the unfortunate decision to share his personality with the public.
Since then, Rodgers has peddled conspiracy theories, considered a career in politics, introduced the world to darkness retreats, engaged in vicious feuds with late-night comedy hosts, fooled reporters with the semantic differences of being vaccinated and being immunized, skipped mandatory minicamp, and dismantled the Jets organization from within.