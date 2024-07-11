Aaron Rodgers is writing checks the Jets have shown no sign of being able to cash
By Kinnu Singh
The New York Jets' acquisition of quarterback Aaron Rodgers last offseason brought a media circus to the Meadowlands.
HBO's "Hard Knocks" series forcefully covered the Jets' offseason, but even the heralded show turned into a docuseries about Rodgers rather than a deep dive into the team. Rodgers was rejuvenated, free from the shackles of the Green Bay Packers. His old buddy, wide receiver Randall Cobb, joined him in the big city. He teased Jets fans with promises of glory, claiming that the Jets single Lombardi Trophy appeared lonely. Everything was great, until it wasn't.
The Jets had placed the fate of their franchise in the hands of quarterback Aaron Rodgers. After four snaps, the team was back in the hands of quarterback Zach Wilson. The Jets won their season opener against the Buffalo Bills, but there was no joy on the Jets sideline. They knew their Super Bowl aspirations were torn apart along with Rodgers' Achilles tendon, which he ruptured after four snaps on the team's first offensive drive of the season.
It was nothing out of the ordinary for Jets' fans. A reason for hope was presented to them just long enough for optimism to creep in. Then, as always, they plunged into darkness.
Weeping Jets fan begs Aaron Rodgers for a Super Bowl
The suffering of Jets fans is hard to put into words, but it was captured on video at the American Century Championship on Wednesday. Rodgers was in attendance for the three-round celebrity golf tournament, and he had the misfortune of running into one of those fans while enjoying some golf.
The weeping fan made his agony known, and he begged Rodgers for relief: "I just want a Super Bowl, Aaron. Please!"
Rodgers, rather uncomfortably and somewhat half-heartedly, muttered, "We'll get a Super Bowl."
If history is any indication, that will be a difficult promise for Rodgers to keep. The Jets have a 13-year playoff drought, the longest among all major sports leagues in North America. Saleh has produced an 18-33 record in his three seasons as head coach. The team has a 27-60 record under Douglas.
This offseason has brought significantly less joy than last year. There have been rumors of a potential rift between head coach Robert Saleh and owner Woody Johnson. The tension has been palpable, and Rodgers publicly admitted that everyone on the team will be "on the hot seat" this year. Yet, he seems to be doing everything except throwing a football to his wide receivers.
Rodgers lambasted his teammates for locker room distractions, then spent the offseason displaying his hypocrisy. He flirting with a vice presidential campaign, got into a feud with late-night host Jimmy Kimmel, and skipped mandatory minicamp for an "important event."
It seems like that poor Jets fan will continue weeping for years to come.