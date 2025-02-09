Aaron Rodgers cut details would make moving on less painful for Jets than you think
By Scott Rogust
The Aaron Rodgers era in New York is over after just two seasons, as FOX Sports NFL insider Jay Glazer reported that the Jets informed the quarterback that they were moving on from him. With a new regime in charge with Darren Mougey as general manager and Aaron Glenn as head coach, they opted for a fresh start at quarterback.
The Jets brought in Rodgers to help lead the team to the playoffs, something they haven't done since the 2010 season. All that resulted in was a 6-12 record in just 18 games played. Now, Rodgers will have to look for a new team to play for.
Given that Rodgers was given a three-year, $112.5 million contract, fans are probably expecting the Jets to take on a significant dead cap hit. That's not necessarily the case.
Jets' cutting Aaron Rodgers isn't as painful as fans might think
According to Spotrac, if the Jets were to move on from Rodgers with a post-June 1 designation, they would take on dead cap hits of $14 million in 2025 and $35 million in 2026, all while carrying $23.5 million cap hit on the books until June.
That's not as bad as a pre-June 1 designation. If the Jets were to move on from Rodgers without the post-June 1 designation, they would take on a $49 million dead cap hit in 2025 and have a cap savings of $-25.5 million. So, yeah, not ideal if the Jets were to go this route.
Rodgers' tenure got off to the worst start imaginable, as he tore his Achilles tendon in his Jets debut, forcing him out for the rest of the year. This season, Rodgers and the Jets struggled to get anything going on offense. Even the trade acquisition of Davante Adams couldn't save their season. Now, after two years, Rodgers' time with the Jets is done with just 3,897 passing yards, 28 passing touchdowns, and six wins to his credit.
With Glenn and Mougey taking over the Jets, they want to mold the team in their image. Let's not forget, Glenn was part of the Detroit Lions coaching staff that saw them transition from one of the worst teams in the league to Super Bowl contenders the past two years. So, Glenn and Mougey obviously want to bring in their own quarterback. It will be interesting who that could be, as the quarterback market in free agency and the NFL Draft is the weakest it has been in recent memory.