Aaron Rodgers dark horse still in play to drag out his free-agency chase for months

Another team might be in the sweepstakes for Aaron Rodgers. The Pittsburgh Steelers and New York Giants and even the Minnesota Vikings have all entertained signing the aging veteran.

The Steelers are most likely the front-runner, though if Rodgers had it his way, he’d end up in Kevin O’Connell’s offense in Minnesota. The Tennessee Titans, however, are reportedly lingering as a dark horse team interested in Rodgers, according to Titans Wire.

Truthfully, this is a terrible idea. The Titans still have some work to do, and getting a veteran like Rodgers does not solve their problems. Then again, it wouldn’t take much to win in the NFC South.

Where Rodgers lands will come down to where he’ll want to be. Things were a train wreck in New York with the Jets. I doubt he goes into a situation anything close to that. That Titans aren’t much further ahead of the Jets.

The Steelers and Vikings are front-runners because they are a quarterback away from being playoff contenders. That’s why the Titans are a long shot.

The Tennessee Titans should not enter the Aaron Rodgers sweepstakes as it won’t yield the success they think it will

The Titans have the wrong approach to addressing their quarterback deficiencies. If they were serious about signing a quarterback in free agency, they would have looked at other options.

They could have shown real interest in Sam Darnold or Justin Fields if they wanted a better bridge option. Rodgers maybe has a year left in the NFL if he doesn’t retire this year. Finishing his career in Tennessee would be worse than retiring.

Tennessee obviously needs an upgrade at quarterback and with the No. 1 pick, they could choose whoever they want. If they want to draft the best available, they could do that as well and put off getting a quarterback for another season.

It makes no sense for the Titans to even enter the race to Rodgers. At this point, they’re better off sticking with Will Levis and drafting a rookie with the No. 1 overall pick. Signing Rodgers or even jumping into the negotiation circus isn’t worth it.

Rodgers wants a team that has a much better chance at playing for a championship than the Titans can offer. Tennessee should simply focus more on what they’re going to do with the No. 1 pick, rather than figuring out if Rodgers would move to Nashville.