Russell Wilson not ruled out for Giants despite Jameis Winston signing

Russell Wilson isn’t deterred by the New York Giants signing Jameis Winston to a two-year deal, he’s still interested in playing in New York, according to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler. Good for him.

That also shouldn’t be a shock as Winston was signed by the Cleveland Browns last year as essentially their emergency quarterback. Wilson knows Winston joining the quarterback room isn’t going to affect whether he would start or not.

Truthfully, Wilson to New York seems more realistic than not. The Giants probably won’t get a rookie this year that can start right away and still need a quarterback to win some games. Brian Daboll is on the hottest of seats in the NFL. He can’t afford another miserable season.

So Wilson landing in New York should make sense as he could save Daboll, Joe Schoen and a complete reshape of the Giants. Winston is a contingency plan at best. He’s a player that can win some games, but probably won’t see any time this season.

Russell Wilson still eyeing New York as a landing spot should be news to Brian Daboll’s ears

The New York Giants might be in the worst position of any team in need of a quarterback. They will most likely miss out on Shedeur Sanders and Cam Ward, especially if the Tennessee Titans and Cleveland go quarterback with the first two picks of the NFL Draft, and they don’t have many good options left that aren’t bridge options at best.

That’s why signing Wilson has to be more of a priority than a commodity at this point. Trading for Kirk Cousins seems drastic, Aaron Rodgers has all but nixed staying in East Rutherford and Winston isn’t your best option.

Wilson has had some injury problems so that would make the most sense when it comes to signing him. If the Giants do add Wilson, it would give them a serviceable option in the event Wilson has to miss time.

The Giants might be the best situation for Wilson as well. Cleveland has way too many holes to fill for an aging veteran like Wilson to go to when he can go somewhere else where he can still win.

New York’s offense is built better for Wilson. So they should probably be more aggressive in trying to make sure he joins the Giants. Waiting around for Rodgers is a waste and hoping one of the top two quarterbacks fall before you make a decision on Wilson is irresponsible as well.

Even if the Giants look to draft a rookie in this draft, having Wilson on the roster could be important for a few reasons. You take the pressure off the rookie to play right away and they get the chance to grow and develop for at least a season.

The Giants signed Winston for the same reasons the Browns swapped backup quarterbacks with the Philadelphia Eagles. They’re back up options they hope they never have to rely on.