Cleveland Browns fans facing nightmare QB scenario if Russell Wilson signs elsewhere

The Cleveland Browns are in quarterback hell right now. And it could get a whole lot worse if Russell Wilson opts to leave the AFC North altogether. Currently, the Browns quarterbacks are Kenny Pickett and Deshaun Watson, who’s hampered with an Achilles injury.

That means they either have to hope Wilson wants to go to Cleveland, take a flier on Shedeur Sanders if the Tennessee Titans take Cam Ward at No. 1 or worse. They could end up turning to Carson Wentz.

If I’m being honest, signing Wentz would be more of a waste than Watson’s contract. Yeah, Wentz isn’t very good. While he’ll be hundreds of millions of dollars cheaper than Watson, you’re better off trotting Pickett out to start than you are Wentz.

It also wouldn’t make sense to sign Wentz when you could draft a quarterback because any rookie is better than Wentz at this point. It’s a disaster waiting to happen, which is why it could end up being a move the Browns could actually make.

The Cleveland Browns even entertaining signing Carson Wentz would be a bad football and business move

Wentz hasn’t been an NFL starter since the 2022 season. He hasn’t been worth starting since he was in Philadelphia. There’s a reason why the Eagles opted to draft Jalen Hurts in the second round.

They knew Wentz's window was closing. He couldn’t stay healthy and Nick Foles winning a Super Bowl showed them Wentz might not be the answer they originally thought he would be. Which makes any speculation that the Browns would actually consider him as a contingency plan alarming.

If they aren’t going to put together a package to trade for Kirk Cousins or lure Wilson in free agency, just take a rookie quarterback and take a subpar quarterback room through the 2025 season.

Signing Wentz is a waste of cap space. Honestly, trading for Pickett wasn’t any better. The Browns are going about addressing their quarterback position in the cheapest way possible. I understand that’s largely due to their expensive mistake already in the quarterback problem.

That doesn’t mean you compound that with more problems. Instead, it means you find a way to fix it. At this point, if it isn’t Wilson or Cousins, the only way to fix it is taking a chance on a rookie with the No. 2 pick.