Kenny Pickett may not be the only former Steelers QB with a shot to start for Browns

NFL free agency cascaded over us in a flurry last week, but the subsequent waves have not been as menacing. Lost in the shuffle of the early part of free agency was former Pittsburgh Steelers starter and Philadelphia Eagles backup Kenny Pickett signing with the Cleveland Browns. He is probably going to be a backup again, but Cleveland needs all the help the Browns can get at the position.

Pickett may have been The Fake Slide King at his alma mater of Pitt, but he is undeniable proof why drafting a hometown hero out of college can be an NFL franchise's worst nightmare. He busted hard in Pittsburgh and backed up Jalen Hurts last year en route to a Super Bowl. Pickett will always have that ring. Another former Steelers starter with a ring is Russell Wilson, who still needs a new team.

Pickett offered this response to the Browns bringing in Wilson for a visit to maybe play for the team.

"It’s fine with me as long as I have a chance to compete, that’s all you can ask for. So having that opportunity is awesome as a player. So I’m looking forward to working with whoever comes in the building."

Even though Pickett is under contract and Wilson left Cleveland and the New York Giants without signing one, there is one thing in Wilson's favor over Pickett to potentially be the man in Cleveland next year. Zac Jackson of The Athletic wrote about the Kirk Cousins situation between the Browns and the Atlanta Falcons. He believes Cousins or Wilson are the only guys the Browns could sell hard.

Cleveland's fanbase is incredibly frustrated, but veterans like Cousins and Wilson offer some hope.

Russell Wilson may be the preferred option of Kenny Pickett in Cleveland

This comes on the heels of Wilson having to wait and see what happens between Cousins and the Falcons, as well as what Aaron Rodgers wants to do in his free agency. For better or worse, those veteran quarterbacks are more coveted than Wilson is right now. Regardless, Cleveland would be thrilled to have any of them, although Rodgers wants no part of them and they should draft a guy...

What we have seen out of Wilson and Pickett the last few years in Pittsburgh is that they can game manage their way to a winning record with a never-say-die franchise like the Steelers. In truth, any fringe starting quarterback could probably do this in Pittsburgh. Pickett struggled to throw many touchdowns, while Wilson struggled to get complete and full buy-in from his Steelers teammates.

Where I think this could be a rallying point for the Steelers with Pickett and/or Wilson is they could use their anti-Pittsburgh stance on everything and just go play hard. Having a common enemy is a great way to get everyone on the same page. Cleveland does not have the roster of Pittsburgh, but this was a playoff team only two years ago. Needless to say, quarterback play is of utmost importance there.

Pickett vs. Wilson may be the saddest quarterback competition of all time, but it would be Cleveland.