Connecting the Jameis Winston dots seems to make Giants' next QB move all too obvious

As I was writing a post on the status of the New York Giants' quarterback depth chart midway through my first cup of coffee this morning, it became painfully obvious that Jameis Winston is not going to start all 17 games for the G-Men next year. Right now, it is Winston and hometown hero Tommy DeVito in the Giants' quarterback room. That is it. I also believe they are not close to being done yet...

I wrote about this yesterday, too. It seems as though Winston's former team in the Cleveland Browns are more than comfortable in letting Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders fall to the Giants picking at No. 3 in the 2025 NFL Draft. Cleveland may prefer Miami quarterback Cam Ward, but seems more than comfortable taking Sanders' Colorado teammate Travis Hunter or Penn State star Abdul Carter.

My thought is if the draft goes the way I think it will Kirk Cousins will be traded by my Atlanta Falcons to Cleveland for a mid-round pick in either 2025 or in 2026, allowing Sanders to fall to the Giants. From there, I think he would benefit greatly from being mentored by Winston in New York. Winston and Sanders' father Deion Sanders are two of the greatest players in Florida State Seminoles history.

Sanders seems polished enough to be ready for the bright lights of New York far more than Ward is.

Jameis Winston signing lets us know New York Giants' NFL Draft plans

Truth be told, I am utterly shocked that Brian Daboll and Joe Schoen still have their jobs in the Giants organization. Then again, owner John Mara has no idea what he is doing, and that is why his franchise absolutely stinks! I will say the best path forward is to end up with either Ward or Sanders in the 2025 NFL Draft, regardless of if Daboll and/or Schoen get another season to do whatever it is they do here.

While I am not going to go as far as to say Ward is going to bust, I am much more confident in what Sanders can be as a pro than the former Miami and Washington State quarterback Cam Ward. Where you land matters. Not to say that the Giants are well-run, but if I had to pick between New York, New Orleans or Tennessee, I would, against my better judgment, pick the Giants. Man, these teams absolutely stink!

Overall, I look at Winston being an ideal bridge quarterback for the Giants to eventually get to Sanders. He has never found a window he did not think he could fit a football through. Plus, Winston has an explosive second-year wide receiver in Malik Nabers to work with. Sanders may not be as reckless as Winston was as his apex, but both guys are pocket passers who equally love to let it rip!

I am sure half of New York hates this idea, but you can go root for the New York Jets if you would like?!