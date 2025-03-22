Giants projected QB depth chart after New York shuns Aaron Rodgers for Jameis Winston

I doubt that the New York Giants will be any good again next year, but the vibes will be as high as they can be with John Mara still owning the team, Joe Schoen in the front office and Brian Daboll on the sidelines. If I could substitute out all three men and welcome Jameis Winston aboard, then I would most certainly do that. Instead, we will have to make do with the Heisman Trophy winner coming over.

Winston signed with the Giants on a two-year, $8 million deal on Friday. He wants to be a part of it, so start spreading the news. As long as he does not wear Uggs on a yacht, I think we will be okay. What remains to be seen is if Winston will be the Giants' Week 1 starter. They also brought back everyone's favorite hometown hero in Tommy DeVito as well. Could there be one more move, though?

New York Giants QB depth chart after signing Jameis Winston

This one's pretty simple:

Jameis Winston Tommy DeVito

No, really, that's it: Winston and DeVito are the only two QBs currently under contract, which drives home the idea that New York isn't done adding at the position.

While Cam Ward might be a pipe dream at this point, I fully expect the Giants will stop Shedeur Sanders' brief fall in the 2025 NFL Draft. Everybody wants Ward for some reason that I cannot possibly understand. Give me the Colorado kid with the NFL pedigree who was built for this. Sanders is not going to make the same mistakes upstairs as I envision Ward will most certainly do. Winston will help Sanders become an elite pro.

As for Aaron Rodgers, the former New York Jets starter is really banking on the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Jameis Winston could be the ideal on-field mentor for Shedeur Sanders

Even though Sanders played for his father Deion at Jackson State and Colorado, Winston shares the same alma mater as Coach Prime. We are talking about two of the greatest players in Florida State Seminoles football history having a rooting interest in one another. We know that Winston is only a stop-gap starter at best in his career. He seems destined for the media whenever he calls it a career.

As for Sanders, he too is every bit the pocket passer of Winston. Sanders may play closer to Geno Smith and Winston to Ben Roethlisberger, but they had obvious NFL prototypes coming out of their Power Four schools of note. What is very important to me is whether Daboll can be the quarterback whisperer he supposedly was when he was Josh Allen's offensive coordinator on the Buffalo Bills.

The other incredibly relevant point to be made here is Sanders' offensive coordinator at Colorado used to be the head coach in New York in Pat Shurmur. While he lacks the charisma of Coach Prime, Shurmur has succeeded largely everywhere he has been as a coordinator before. The coaching is going to have to matter a ton. Winston should be the Week 1 starter, but Sanders will be coming.

I would be greatly concerned if the Giants did not draft someone and only had Winston and DeVito...