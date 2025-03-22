NFL contract grades: Giants finally land a QB, and it’s Jameis Winston

The New York Football Giants have a quarterback! Well, sort of.

On Friday night, Fox Sports' Jordan Schultz reported free agent QB Jameis Winston was signing a two-year, $8 million deal with New York that could be worth as much as $16 million with built-in incentives. Winston actually announced the "neWs" himself via a clever Big Apple-themed post on X.

Start spreading the neWs 🍎 — Jameis Winston (@Jaboowins) March 21, 2025

Winston spent the 2024 season with the Cleveland Browns, appearing in 12 games and throwing for 2,121 yards, 13 touchdowns and 12 interceptions. It remains to be seen whether the former first overall pick in 2015 will arrive in East Rutherford, New Jersey, as the backup for 2025.

NFL Media's Tom Pelissero noted in his reporting that the Giants are still exploring signing or drafting another signal caller this offseason. The team only has two passers on the roster: Winston and third-stringer Tommy DeVito, who signed a one-year deal on March 8. With the No. 3 overall pick in the upcoming draft, bringing in a rookie in round one (or later) is still very much on the table (and probably should be).

Grade the contract: Saquon Barkley really manifested Jameis Winston to the Giants

The Giants are getting Winston at his typical rate. The 31-year-old signed single-year deals at $4 million each with the Browns and New Orleans Saints over the past three seasons, so New York got a fair deal financially.

But we can't all ignore that none of this would be possible without the help of a Super Bowl champion. Former Giants running back and current Philadelphia Eagles superstar Saquon Barkley literally acted as a former employee referral for Winston in his quest to find a new job.

During media day for Super Bowl LIX in New Orleans, Winston asked Barkley who he should sign for as part of an interview bit for Fox Sports. Barkley, of course, suggested his old team as a soft jab ... but clearly Winston took his advice seriously.

Winston demonstrated his serviceability with Cleveland last year despite the obvious turnover problems still lingering. He helped a struggling wide receiver like Jerry Jeudy have a career year; just imagine what he could do with second-year phenom Malik Nabers.

He's not going to win New York many more games in 2025 (or help general manager Joe Schoen and head coach Brian Daboll keep their jobs) but he'll do in a pinch when the eventual starter falls flat or suffers an injury.

This could be a sneaky good signing for the Giants. Of course, the memes and jokes will pour in until the team's real plan at QB is revealed. But in the meantime, it's time for the Famous Jameis era in the Big Apple. And hey, at least it's not Aaron Rodgers.

Contract grade: B-