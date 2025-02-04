Saquon Barkley is graciously recruiting QBs to the Giants during Super Bowl week
The New York Giants' controversial decision to let Saquon Barkley walk as a free agent could not have played out worse in the 2024 campaign. Barkley joined New York's NFC East rivals, the Philadelphia Eagles, and put together one of the best running back seasons in NFL history while leading a run to the Super Bowl. The Eagles will face off against the Chiefs with Barkley front and center.
Barkley would not have had close to the impact he has had in Philadelphia had he stayed in New York, but that doesn't make Barkley signing with a rival and leading them to a Super Bowl any easier for Giants fans to digest.
While Barkley might be public enemy No. 1 in East Rutherford, especially in Super Bowl week, the former Giants star appears to still be looking out for his old squad based on a response to a question asked by Jameis Winston in his media availability on Monday.
Winston, a free agent to be after the season comes to an end, asked Barkley point blank which team should sign him. Barkley said he thinks New York could use a quarterback right now. While that could be seen as a dig, the way he answered Winston's question and what followed would suggest the opposite.
"I know Dabes will do you right," Barkley continued.
Barkley seems to believe that Giants head coach Brian Daboll will do right by Winston. Unless Barkley is trying to mess with Winston, he seems to really be recruiting for his old squad, which is fascinating to see.
Saquon Barkley is still looking out for the Giants by helping recruit QBs for them
Nothing about what Barkley said is false. The Giants could use a quarterback, and Brian Daboll has a reputation for being a great offensive mind. Now, the Giants offense has struggled mightily in each of the last two seasons, but a lot of that has to do with the quarterbacks they've had under center. It's really hard for any team with the likes of Daniel Jones, Tommy DeVito, and Drew Lock to do much consistently.
Now, the question is does Winston fit in at all? That answer is a complicated one. The Giants obviously need a quarterback, but in a perfect world, will find their long-term solution in the NFL Draft. Regardless of whether that happens, though, the Giants do need to address the quarterback position in free agency.
Jones was released and Lock is a free agent making DeVito the only quarterback who the Giants have under control. DeVito absolutely should not be their starter, and probably should not be the primary backup either, making clear room for a journeyman like Winston to come aboard. Winston has far more upside than guys like Lock and DeVito, although his volatility under center makes him a lackluster starting option.
Bringing Winston in as a backup or bridge starter and leader for a young quarterback to work with sounds like an ideal scenario for New York. Now, we just have to find out if Barkley is convincing enough of a recruiter for his old team.