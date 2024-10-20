Jason Kelce puts Giants fans on blast for taking Saquon Barkley hatred way too far
By Mark Powell
The New York Giants tried and failed to re-sign Saquon Barkley this offseason. Their offer was lackluster in comparison to what Barkley eventually received from the Philadelphia Eagles. While reasonable Giants fans know they ought to point the finger at Joe Schoen and the front office for letting this happen in the first place, New York is a big city with a passionate fanbase.
Barkley plays a vulnerable position, and thus took the best offer available to him. Entering his late-20's, Barkley knows his earning potential will never be higher, and thus took a three-year, $37 million deal from Philadelphia despite the obvious rivalry ties to his former team. This was not received well by Giants fans, who have been itching for a chance to give Barkley a piece of their mind from the minute he signed on the dotted line.
Do Giants fans have a right to be mad? Absolutely, and despite Barkley's comments this week, he should've expected some boos. Should they be burning his jersey? This theoretical question answers itself. No. Never. Not in a million years. Unfortunately, Barkey did say he witnessed this from some Giants fans on his way to the Meadowlands on Sunday.
Eagles legend Jason Kelce can't believe Giants fans booed Saquon Barkley
Eagles fans and Philadelphia media have since come to the defense of Barkley, as they feel like he's being treated unfairly. Eagles legend Jason Kelce called out New Yorkers for taking matters too far.
"For the life of me, I don’t understand why Giants fans hate Saquon for what happened, and not the Giants organization for the fact he is an Eagle. They have absolutely no one to blame other than the Giants ownership and management decisions for why he is no longer a Giant. Obviously understand their hate of the Eagles, and desire for him not to succeed, just very odd this energy is directed at him more so than the organization," Kelce wrote on X.
While this all makes for great content, I can assure Kelce that fans are right to be a little upset that Barkley chose, of all teams, their biggest rival. We can all understand that Barkley wanted his money, but was it worth ruining his reputation in New York? Only time will tell if Giants fans are capable of forgiveness, but I wouldn't count on it. New Yorkers have long memories.
Burning any player's jersey is a step too far. Fans ought to know this by now (see James: LeBron), but jeers aimed at Barkley are called for, to some extent.